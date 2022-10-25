The future of New Mexico depends on educating its children. For decades, though, whether on standardized tests, graduation rates or other measures, children in New Mexico have been less successful than their peers in other parts of the country.
Too many efforts for school reform have come and gone only to see the numbers remain largely the same.
That’s why it is essential New Mexico voters approve constitutional amendment 1, which would tap the Land Grant Permanent Fund to send more money to educating children. Critical to sustained success, the measure invests in early childhood education — which means kids can show up for kindergarten ready, giving all children equal opportunity.
If approved, the measure would provide approximately $150 million in funding for early childhood learning and $100 million in additional dollars for public schools. This is stable funding, rather than annual appropriations that can be cut when tax revenues decline. Stability allows for planning and predictable programming from year to year.
Already, New Mexico has established a Department of Early Childhood Education and Care, with a trust fund set up to pay for pre-K, home visits and other interventions. There will be federal dollars, too. With the state trust fund, federal money and the infusion of cash from the permanent fund, New Mexico can support families and children like never before. Because the department has been established, it can distribute dollars to schools across the state — and that’s where the spending focus needs to be, at the classroom and kid level.
The Land Grant Permanent Fund is an essential safeguard for New Mexico’s future — money saved for the day when oil and gas revenues decline. At some $25 billion, it’s one of the largest funds of its kind in the world.
That’s why it’s important to note: The amendment would increase fund distribution by 1.25 percent. The state constitution currently limits distributions at 5 percent, based on a five-year average of the fund’s year-end market value. Even with more dollars going to education, the fund still will continue to increase each year, since its annual growth averages around 11 percent. (Although more recently, growth reached as high as 17 percent.)
Backers of the constitutional amendment have worked for more than a decade to put the measure on the ballot, rightly understanding a child’s education begins well before kindergarten. On constitutional amendment 1, The New Mexican urges a yes vote.
Other amendments
Constitutional amendment 2 would allow the Legislature to provide funds for household services infrastructure, including internet, electric, natural gas, water, wastewater or other services provided by law. This amendment will offer flexibility so that public funds can be directed to projects with a public benefit, essential as the state expands broadband internet widely. Vote yes.
Constitutional amendment 3 concerns the judiciary. Currently, the governor appoints judges after candidates are vetted by a judicial nominating committee. Then, judges must run for their seats in the first partisan election after appointment; once elected, they then face retention votes thereafter. Judges — whether serving at the district, appeals or Supreme Court levels — must receive 57 percent approval to be retained. This amendment would delay the election requirement to the first partisan election after a judge has served at least a year. The argument being that a year in office would offer better opportunity for the judge to be evaluated. Still, other political appointees have to face voters immediately; we see no reason to place judges in a different category. What’s more, depending on the timing, a judge could be on the bench for several years before facing voters. Vote no.