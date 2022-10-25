The future of New Mexico depends on educating its children. For decades, though, whether on standardized tests, graduation rates or other measures, children in New Mexico have been less successful than their peers in other parts of the country.

Too many efforts for school reform have come and gone only to see the numbers remain largely the same.

That’s why it is essential New Mexico voters approve constitutional amendment 1, which would tap the Land Grant Permanent Fund to send more money to educating children. Critical to sustained success, the measure invests in early childhood education — which means kids can show up for kindergarten ready, giving all children equal opportunity.

Popular in the Community