Voters could face a number of ballot measures in November, depending on what happens at a special meeting of the Santa Fe City Council on Tuesday.
Also up for discussion Tuesday is the proposal to place a 3% excise tax on high-end homes, which we’ve already addressed (“Recycled transfer tax isn’t the right answer,” Our View, Aug. 18).
Other proposals to be debated at the special meeting would amend the city charter, which outlines the operations of Santa Fe municipal government. Under the charter, a Charter Review Commission gathers every 10 years to make recommendations for proposed changes. The individuals who performed the demanding job of reviewing the charter and recommending changes deserve the community’s gratitude — it was a tough job, one they took seriously.
Here’s what will be debated Tuesday.
Language specifying the charter commission’s appointment, terms and functions.
Currently, the Charter Review Commission’s roles and responsibilities are described in two sentences. The proposal would create more standards: setting the commission at nine members selected by the City Council; requiring the commission hold at least eight public meetings; requiring the City Council to consider and vote on the commission’s proposed ballot questions.
That last point is important, because there’s no reason to convene a charter commission if the council simply ignores their recommendations. This revision should go before voters.
Reducing signature requirements to place referendums and initiatives on the ballot.
Currently, it takes signatures of 33.3% of voters to place something on the ballot. This would reduce requirements to 15% of voters who participated in the most recent election for mayor and make direct democracy more accessible to citizens. Voters deserve to decide whether they want a more active role in governing, especially in this moment when so many residents appear unhappy with how the city functions.
A requirement for the city’s elected officials, commissions and boards to adopt procedural rules “stating that they must adhere to established principles of procedural due process and fundamental fairness when functioning in a quasi-judicial role.”
This was a recommendation of a member of the public participating in the review process. While we agree all public bodies must adhere to principles of fairness and due process, we’re unsure whether this needs to be embedded in the charter. What it should do is alert elected officials that a fair number of citizens don’t believe processes are fair — and that should concern everyone. This does not need to go before voters.
The creation of a city Office of Inspector General.
Sadly, the city lost the position of internal auditor, in which an individual — when the job was done right — could cry foul at how the city was conducting business, whether in procuring services, paying bills or handling cash. This was an important check, neglected over the years. There is much to debate about whether the city needs an internal watchdog, what the position might cost and what duties such a watchdog might have. For that reason, we would like to see this measure on the ballot. That way, a full conversation might be had on all of these issues. Four councilors — Chris Rivera, Lee Garcia, Michael Garcia and Renee Villarreal, are co-sponsors of this initiative. It’s an important one.
The creation of an Office of Equity and Inclusion and a Human Rights Commission.
This can be done through the regular ordinance process and city administrative actions. However, it was a recommendation of the charter commission, so it’s only right the City Council will talk about how best to implement this initiative. As we have said before, ensuring equity within city government and the city should not be an excuse to grow the bureaucracy.
Creation of a new city charter article titled “financial management.”
Another recommendation from the commission, this would contain existing financial sections and also describe the budget process, forcing the city to “prioritize budgetary resources” so its Finance Department is sufficiently staffed to do its job — including completing audits on time. Again, the commission’s recommendations deserve to be debated by the council, not ignored, but a city charter should not get into the weeds of staffing departments.
A limit on the mayor’s ability to vote on matters before the council.
Along with the Office of Inspector General, this is one of the bigger proposals to be discussed. While some good-government groups believe reducing the mayor’s power to vote is a mistake, we think limiting a mayor’s voting role is what Santa Fe needs to correct an imbalance of power. This recommendation would produce a mayor who still can discuss, bring forth legislation and, yes, vote in case of a tie in an eight-member council. But restricting the mayor’s ability to vote better defines the roles of government. The City Council is the legislative body, and the mayor is the executive.