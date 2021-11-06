Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stepped onto the world stage last week to highlight New Mexico’s accomplishments in transitioning away from fossil fuels to clean energy.
She was in Glasgow, Scotland — yes, she took a jet — to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference. She spoke at several events and moderated a panel discussion with other state leaders. A top Biden climate adviser even told the world new U.S. standards designed to control methane emissions were based on New Mexico’s groundbreaking rules.
No one should ever confuse going to a conference with teaching schoolchildren or digging at ditch, but that’s a good week of work. She had a lot to talk about.
New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act, with a focus on investing in the communities that are being hurt by the move away from fossil fuels as state utilities shift to carbon-free energy generation by 2045, has attracted plenty of notice. In addition to rules requiring capture of methane gases, the state has banned routine venting and flaring of natural gas.
Lujan Grisham has walked a fine line on the issue — working with the oil and gas industry on regulations while acknowledging its importance to the state economy. It’s not just the billions that flow into the state treasury. The men and women who work in the industry need their paychecks to support themselves and their families. Their communities do better when residents have good jobs. Governments across New Mexico, from the local school board to the state treasury, still depend on oil and gas tax dollars.
But dollars in pockets and state coffers eventually have to come second to the reality of a world that is heating up. Slowing the climate crisis can wait no longer.
In the months ahead, Lujan Grisham and lawmakers have more to do. She wants the Legislature to pass clean fuel standards and mandate net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A word of caution, though. The governor is flirting with so-called “clean” or “blue” hydrogen energy. We are skeptical. Just this year, a peer-reviewed study from Energy Science & Engineering estimated the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen is actually more than 20 percent greater than simply using natural gas or coal for heat. That’s hardly a smart transition.
We expect a heated debate on this topic. One characteristic of a governor who trusts science is that as evidence is presented, she can change her mind. Then, the state can focus on truly renewable solutions.
In the meantime, people, private businesses and governments around New Mexico — not to mention the nation and the globe — can do more to help reduce greenhouse gases.
Individuals can water their trees, plant drought-resistant plants that attract bees and pollinators, and phase out non-native plants and grasses. They can take shorter showers, turn off the lights, keep the thermostat down and install solar energy in their homes. It all adds up.
Private business owners can reduce packaging and promote reusable containers. They can use solar energy and watch their use of water. There are simple things, too, like shutting doors on downtown shops during the summer so air conditioning doesn’t escape because the door remained open all day.
The city of Santa Fe has focused on becoming sustainable. New streetlights being installed now promise to reduce their carbon footprint by 60 percent using energy-efficient LED lights.
Officials also broke ground in October for a city solar project that will add 2.75 megawatts of renewable energy, with installations at 17 sites across Santa Fe. All told, the project should reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 6.7 million pounds a year, the equivalent of taking 588 vehicles off the road.
And these are just a few of the initiatives happening. Taken in concert with state actions and individual decisions, New Mexico can make progress on reducing greenhouse gases to stop the world from overheating. Otherwise, it will be too late.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.