Voting is happening right now in the special election to fill the 1st Congressional District vacancy, although the election doesn’t take place until June 1. That’s when New Mexicans will find out who is replacing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland — the former Democratic Party representative from the district — in Congress.
It’s an important election. The winner not only represents New Mexico’s biggest city but could affect the slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. President Joe Biden needs every vote possible to continue pressing his agenda as he works to bring the country out of the pandemic and the resulting sluggish economy. Republicans, of course, want to take the seat and close the margin.
GOP state Sen. Mark Moores and Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury are the marquee candidates, but independent Aubrey Dunn, former state land commissioner, may have an impact on the race. Libertarian Christopher Manning is the fourth candidate on the ballot.
Santa Fe-area residents are mostly spectators in this election because most live in the 3rd Congressional District.
Still, because most of New Mexico receives Albuquerque television stations, anyone who watches local news can see the battle unfolding. With only three representatives in Congress, New Mexicans all have more than a passing interest who represents us.
What’s heartening about this election is New Mexico’s recent success in expanding, rather than limiting, access to a ballot. Unlike too many other states, our state is continuing to grow voting rights. That’s a record of which New Mexicans can be proud and that must be defended.
Even in the special election, the state is making voting easier by piloting same-day voter registration. That means a person who is not registered at all but wants to vote can show up at a polling place, register and vote — all on the same day. Voters also can switch party registration, should they so choose.
The Secretary of State website has information about how to register — including what sorts of ID a would-be voter must bring — at tinyurl.com/2762fsjb.
Same-day registration is another step in implementing a law passed in 2019. Previously, voters could register or change their party preference up through the Saturday before Election Day. That was an improvement over the old register 28 days before the election or sit it out.
The gradual implementation is designed to find any flaws in the system and make sure it works before taking it statewide. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver pushed for the change and has pointed out that with same-day registration, more voters will have the opportunity to take part. In states with same-day registration, turnout increases an average of 5 percent.
She wants to make sure that voting is accessible to all. That’s in stark contrast to states that are limiting early voting, cutting hours and reducing voting by mail, all in an attempt to make voting more difficult and reduce turnout.
New Mexico can be proud of how it is running elections, and not just those under special circumstances.
