Albuquerque is making national and international news this week.
Trending can be good publicity.
Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan plans to donate statues of show characters Walter White and Jessie Pinkman to the city, a way of giving back to the place that was home to the show; its spinoff, Better Call Saul; and a movie over 15 years.
Trending also can mean bad publicity.
A 15-year-old boy died in a house fire, apparently of smoke inhalation, last week as a result of a controversial SWAT standoff.
Both stories are being shared across the world.
First, there’s good news: Gilligan commissioned the two bronze statues featuring chemistry teacher-turned-drug distributor White and his sidekick, Pinkman, back in 2019. They will be dedicated July 29 at the Albuquerque Convention Center, with actors Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul expected to join Mayor Tim Keller for the ceremony.
While some — understandably — dislike erecting statues of drug dealers, even fictional ones, Breaking Bad as a television show and a brand put Albuquerque firmly in the international spotlight.
The hit show ran from 2008 to 2013, telling the story of a high school chemistry teacher with inoperable lung cancer who began cooking meth with help from a former student as a way to pay medical debts. Over its run, the show earned 48 Emmy nominations, winning 10 and attracting 10 million viewers to its finale.
Gilligan says he hopes the statues will attract “busloads of tourists”; he likely will get his wish.
Trouble is, when tourists visit Albuquerque, TV shows won’t be all that is on their minds. Too many national and international stories from the Duke City feature a police department making the wrong sort of headlines while attempting to deal with an increasingly violent city.
The latest incident is heartbreaking, featuring the death of teenager Brett Rosenau, who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Officers were in Southeast Albuquerque searching for Qiaunt Kelley, suspected of a parole violation but also wanted for questioning in connection with a June shooting death, an officer-involved shooting May 5 and a recent armed robbery.
Kelley fled from officers and barricaded himself inside a home. Police say Rosenau followed Kelley inside. Why? We don’t know.
A standoff ensued — and what exactly happened must be investigated. Negotiations failed to persuade Kelley to leave the house. Incendiary devices were used after several hours. Are the tools police used too dangerous for civilian neighborhoods? Not only is a young man dead, but the people who occupied the home now have no place to live; this wasn’t Kelley’s home.
Police Chief Harold Medina is asking Attorney General Hector Balderas to investigate the incident. That’s the right call.
Hollywood immortalized Albuquerque on the screen as a place where drug kingpins ruled and violence was commonplace. That fantasyland is all too real in 2022. And so, Albuquerque makes headlines around the world.