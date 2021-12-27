Dedicating money to improving the Santa Fe Regional Airport is an investment that will pay off, with the city preparing to begin a $20 million-plus project to upgrade and expand the terminal and parking lot.
When completed, the terminal will be about 9,000 square feet bigger, with a third departure and arrival gate. Airport director Mark Baca said that should allow for additional flights, an expanded passenger waiting area and a baggage claim. The old terminal, after remodeling, will be able to handle an additional airline and rental car company, as well as a snack shop and café. That beats food from vending machines.
All of this is good news, not just for tourists, but for people who live in Santa Fe. Having an airport that works for city residents will eliminate drives to Albuquerque to catch planes, at least for certain destinations. Who doesn’t want more convenience? For workers in the burgeoning film industry, a robust airport with easily accessible flights will be one more attraction.
As a capital city, Santa Fe needs a better airport. This project will move us in the right direction.
The expansion is based on the 2017 Airport Master Plan, which saw a need for growth based on increases in ridership. In 2018, some 230,000 passengers went through the airport, growing to 283,000 in 2019 before the pandemic stalled all travel. In 2021, the city expects about 200,000 passengers to fly in or out of the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
The plan also includes expanding the parking lot. It’s too small — and composed of gravel. It will more than double from 200 spaces to about 500 paved and “well-lit” spaces. Now, city officials need to find transportation to get passengers who aren’t in individual cars to the airport. The city needs to help find ways to transport people who aren’t driving themselves. (One commenter at our website suggested the airport add a bike rack; that’s an excellent reminder that not everyone uses a car or truck.)
While we’re excited to see necessary work going into making flying in and out of Santa Fe a better experience, it is disturbing the $20 million project did not receive Finance Committee review, as would be routine in a project of this size. The city supposedly received a discount if the contract were approved by Oct. 14 — a savings of some $1.7 million. Of course, there’s no telling whether a contract review might have found other ways to pare down costs.
The bid was much higher than expected, too. It was projected to be $13.5 million, but the only bid submitted came in nearly $8 million higher, at $21.5 million. Money from the project is coming from $10.5 million from the Legislature and additional dollars allocated by the City Council.
While such a gap in expectation and bid is unfortunate, it is similar to what happened in the 2000s, when construction demand in the post-Hurricane Katrina and Chinese Olympics period sent building costs skyrocketing. It is far better to pay what the project truly costs rather than try to cut back to the point the work is inadequate. Inflation and pandemic realities are combining to increase costs — waiting would only make the price go up.
That said, the city should not be hurrying big projects through as a matter of habit. Review, reflection and study of expenses and project plans ensure good outcomes.
As terminal work continues, we urge the mayor, council and other officials to drive the route from the airport into town. As a welcome to Santa Fe, it hardly shows the city at its best.
Just as the terminal should have adequate space, with room to screen passengers, handle baggage and provide plenty of parking, the drive into Santa Fe needs work. We can make the welcome more beautiful without overly scrubbing up the reality of working Santa Fe County. First impressions matter, whether on the way out of the airport lot or along Cerrillos Road once you hit town.
Right now, get the airport construction underway and make sure facilities are large enough to handle demand. A functional, sturdy regional facility will be good for Santa Fe.
