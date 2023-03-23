President Joe Biden will be spending two days in Canada on a working visit, seeking to address such issues as the war in Ukraine, migration, climate change and the continuing tragedy of conditions in Haiti.
In-person meetings — rarer because of the pandemic in recent years — can help cement alliances and further progress on issues of mutual interest. Even more important than meeting with allies, however, can be meeting with nations that dislike the United States.
Meetings, perhaps starting with more frequent phone conversations and building to in-person talks, are an important tool of diplomacy. Biden needs to use that tool in seeking better relations with China, now at a low point. Rather than allow them to deteriorate even more, the president needs to actively seek improvement.
Such improvement seemed possible after Xi Jinping and Biden met during the Bali summit last year, but the resulting fallout from the surveillance balloon flyover earlier this year led to the cancellation of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's trip to China. That is an opportunity lost. A productive meeting among top diplomats could have led to what the world needs, Xi and Biden meeting again in person.
China, an ally of Russia, could be a key player in persuading Moscow to seek peace in Ukraine. China has proposed a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine and is in position to get both sides to a negotiating table. The initial proposal is weak, but can be built upon to end hostilities. Letting China take the lead on peace is more productive than this alternative: Beijing still could decide to send weapons to Russia.
Such a move would damper the U.S.-China relationship even further. Respected Washington Post foreign affairs commentator David Ignatius believes now is the time for Biden to make a call to China — before weapons are delivered to Russia and the relationship disintegrates even more.
Phone calls could end with an invitation to meet. Topics for the two leaders are infinite — trade, dealing with climate change, technology innovations such as artificial intelligence and, yes, protecting the world from further pandemics.
A Brooking Institution report on U.S.-China relations in January pointed out that for Chinese leaders, managing U.S. relations can help them at home. That means opportunity for a nimble U.S. government. Brookings Senior Fellow Ryan Hass wrote, "Even as the broadly competitive framework of the U.S.-China relationship is unlikely to change, opportunities may emerge for the United States to advance discrete affirmative priorities with China in the year ahead."
When future crises erupt — and they will — it will be critical for the leaders of the U.S. and China to have relationships that will serve them when navigating potential disasters, such as Taiwan. Biden must make the effort, though there is political risk to engaging with China. GOP senators and representatives will be ready to go after the president for any perceived slip. When Biden's administration did not shoot down the surveillance balloon immediately, he was attacked as weak and accused of endangering the United States.
Even so, engaging China is the better course for the U.S., and one carrot the president has to offer is the possibility of reducing tariffs that were increased during the Trump administration. There are others. Biden has gone to Canada this week. That's a friend and ally. Now, he should seek to improve relations with China. That would be a lasting legacy for both this nation and the world.