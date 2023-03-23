President Joe Biden will be spending two days in Canada on a working visit, seeking to address such issues as the war in Ukraine, migration, climate change and the continuing tragedy of conditions in Haiti.

In-person meetings — rarer because of the pandemic in recent years — can help cement alliances and further progress on issues of mutual interest. Even more important than meeting with allies, however, can be meeting with nations that dislike the United States.

Meetings, perhaps starting with more frequent phone conversations and building to in-person talks, are an important tool of diplomacy. Biden needs to use that tool in seeking better relations with China, now at a low point. Rather than allow them to deteriorate even more, the president needs to actively seek improvement.