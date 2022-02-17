Legislative sessions can end with a bang or a whimper.
The 2022 short legislative session ended on more of an explosion.
Two of them.
House Speaker Brian Egolf announced he will not be running for reelection to the House of Representatives, leaving the top spot in the House vacant.
As someone who actively recruited diverse candidates for the Legislature, Egolf helped build a House that cemented Democratic control. It became majority female, with younger members who pushed hard for progressive policies.
Speculation already is beginning on whether the speaker wants to run for another office. He is only 45, chosen speaker by his fellow Democrats in 2017. Elected to House District 47 back in 2009, he now says he wants to spend quality time with his family.
Given that he and his wife, Kelly, have two young daughters, that could be exactly why he is stepping down. He would not be the first person to reevaluate priorities, especially after the last two years of pandemic life. Time will tell.
But if that weren’t enough news, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made even bigger headlines. She picked a post-session news conference to whip off her face mask and announce she was ending the state's indoor mask mandate immediately.
Considering her public health order was expiring March 4, it’s hard understand the rush. Ending a mask mandate is a public health decision, not a stunt. What’s more, the indoor mask mandate may be ending, but the order is more nuanced.
School leaders will decide at the local level whether they choose to keep face coverings for students and staff. Locations such as hospitals and nursing homes will continue to require face masks — a wise precaution considering how easily contagion can spread. With COVID, the lulls routinely have been followed by outbreaks. The new "normal" should be: stay wary.
We trust all New Mexicans will remember that not everyone can be vaccinated. Many neighbors remain at risk for contracting a severe case of COVID-19. Children under 5, particularly, need to be protected. People who are immunocompromised might be able to be vaccinated, but the shots don’t always boost immune systems adequately.
We can watch out for each other by individually, choosing to wear high-quality masks. And in many instances, that’s exactly what should happen.
With the governor's mask announcement overshadowing the end of the session, it's essential to take stock. For a short session, much was accomplished.
Predatory lending has been vanquished; the bill to cap interest rates at 36 percent passed both houses of the Legislature and the governor is expected to sign it. Tax relief in various forms was approved, including eliminating state income taxes on Social Security benefits for retirees under certain income levels — $150,000 for couples and $100,000 for individuals.
More New Mexicans will be able to attend college and university without paying tuition — an important expansion of educational opportunity and a key priority for Lujan Grisham. And, of course, a budget was passed, weighing in at almost $8.5 billion and handing teachers substantial and much-deserved raises. Finally, New Mexico can compete with nearby states for educators with this bonus: local school boards here aren't trying to ban books or sugarcoat history.
It was a substantive, if odd, session, marred somewhat at the close by time running out as the Senate was considering legislation to expand access to voting. A filibuster, by Republican Sen. William Sharer of Farmington, ate up the clock after the House sent over legislation in the waning moments of the session. That was a disappointment, but time was up.
That's nothing new. Leaving before all the work is done is a common occurrence at the New Mexico Legislature. It’s a feature of the system, which ends regular sessions at noon on the last day. That will only change should New Mexico alter how it governs, something we don't see happening anytime soon.
Instead, the gavel came down. The work of the 2022 legislative session had ended. Except, of course, for the aftershocks.
