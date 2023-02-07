A facelift for the main branch of the Santa Fe Public Library is long overdue.
The good news is this: It’s coming.
Patrons have not been shy about complaining the popular downtown attraction is beyond tired — it needs paint, stucco fixes, window repairs, better landscaping and, once all that is done, consistent maintenance so money spent isn’t wasted.
Work is needed beneath the surface, too. There have been delays in finishing a new air conditioning system. An elevator that works consistently and meets code also is necessary. That’s on top of a bigger examination of what the building needs to continue to function.
The city is studying just what is needed to refurbish the nearly 91-year-old Main Library building, paid for through a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office. Given the age of the building and its many uses — a courthouse, jail, fire station and city hall — the list of needs could be extensive. Nothing will be done until the study is complete.
At the same time, the city must consider the Main Library not just as a standalone entity; city leaders are discussing the midtown campus as a location for a state-of-the-art library, media center and community gathering place.
How will the Main Library complement an expanded midtown library? As an aside, a re-imagined midtown library raises questions about the La Farge Branch Library, also located in midtown Santa Fe: Is a new midtown library a replacement for La Farge, a new main library, or ... ? A community discussion on libraries, their purposes and uses should be part of the process, including renovations downtown.
Given the outward appearance of the Main Library, it’s conceivable renovations will be costly; the city doesn’t know yet if the building has structural or other damages.
While much-used and obviously loved, the building was not built as a library. Is it still the best location for a downtown library? What we’re saying is take no options off the table as the study is done and discussions continue.
If it is feasible to renovate and refurbish the current downtown library, those efforts should include detailed plans for future maintenance. Issues at the current library did not happen overnight; they could have been repaired before becoming unsightly and unsafe. Painting, stucco fixes and other repairs need to be undertaken regularly. That way, the building won’t become sad and dilapidated.
Members of Friends of the Library — the volunteers who support the entire system — shouldn’t be afraid to be more vocal about what the library needs. That includes focusing on maintenance and cleaning, especially given the heavy demands on bathrooms and public areas at the library.
Many library patrons are there because they have no homes to sit in during the day; libraries, in Santa Fe and across the country, are de facto day shelters for people who lack housing. That creates additional demands on library staff and other patrons. That reality should be taken into account when discussing what comes next.
As a city, Santa Fe must strive to take better care of public buildings and spaces, especially once taxpayers put potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars into repairs and renovations. The Main Library is a jewel in this city. Or, at least, it can be. Once it is bright and shining again, let’s keep it that way, including the landscaping.