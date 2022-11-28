The nation should be watching what is happening to elections and governing in Alaska.

First, voters in the state chose to adopt ranked choice voting for its elections in 2020. Because none of the federal candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote on election night, results took a while to count. Under the ranked choice format, when no candidate exceeds 50 percent, the lowest-ranked candidate is dropped. Voters who chose that candidate then have their second-place choice reassigned to a remaining candidate, and so on, until a winner emerges.

It’s a system familiar in Santa Fe, which has instituted ranked choice voting in local elections.

