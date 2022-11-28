The nation should be watching what is happening to elections and governing in Alaska.
First, voters in the state chose to adopt ranked choice voting for its elections in 2020. Because none of the federal candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote on election night, results took a while to count. Under the ranked choice format, when no candidate exceeds 50 percent, the lowest-ranked candidate is dropped. Voters who chose that candidate then have their second-place choice reassigned to a remaining candidate, and so on, until a winner emerges.
It’s a system familiar in Santa Fe, which has instituted ranked choice voting in local elections.
In the end, Alaska voters returned moderate Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski over a Donald Trump-backed candidate. In the at-large race for the House of Representatives, voters squeezed out former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, choosing a Democrat, U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola — the first Native from Alaska to serve in Congress. She’s also the first Democrat from Alaska to go to Congress since the 1970s.
Voters chose Peltola over Palin first in a special election in August and again in the general, proving how the ranked choice system plays to moderate candidates. And moderation, with an ability to compromise, can be useful when governing. It leads to results.
Alaska is trying another experiment toward that end as well. In its state Senate, a bipartisan coalition of nine Democrats and eight Republicans — 85 percent of the 20-member Alaska Senate — will be running the show. The state’s House of Representatives is almost evenly divided between Republican and Democrats/independents, who might organize similarly with a bipartisan majority coalition with a goal of getting things done.
What’s happening in Alaska is pushing radicals in the GOP to the fringes.
Can that happen in the U.S. House?
GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is desperate to become House speaker now that Republicans have an edge in the U.S. House of Representatives. To that end, he has been willing to kowtow to members of the Freedom Caucus, right-wingers still in thrall to Trump.
However, McCarthy still must gain 218 votes to be speaker — and his House majority is only a handful of seats. Could all the Democrats and some Republicans find a different candidate should McCarthy fail to win on the first ballot? Once that happens, anyone can be nominated for speaker.
A governing coalition might be unwieldy, but it would place fringe elements to the side and, perhaps, create a body more intent on governing than performance politics.
Meanwhile, back in New Mexico, the Democrats remain in firm control of the state House and Senate. But leadership on both sides of the aisle will be changing.
Speaker Brian Egolf chose not to run for reelection to his Santa Fe House seat. State Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, has been nominated to replace him. On the Republican side, Minority Leader Jim Townsend is remaining in the House but did not seek a leadership post — his replacement is Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, who is promising a less combative tone in the House.
GOP state Rep. Jason Harper, chosen as minority whip in the House, said Republicans realize “we can’t just win our races with Republican votes. We have to have independents, we have to have Democrats voting for us.” The idea is to move the House from “nonstop fighting” to “finding some common ground.”
Such an approach — from both Democrats and Republicans — would be good news for New Mexico. As for the rest of the nation, watch Alaska, where a divided but cooperating Legislature and a system of ranked choice voting could produce moderation in governing. Moderation. Compromise. Results. That’s what governing can — and should — be.