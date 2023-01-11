The switch to an appointed Public Regulation Commission has had a rocky start.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her appointees in late December — Gabriel Aguilera, Brian Moore and Patrick O’Connell. They were chosen from a list of finalists selected by the nonpartisan nominating committee, which itself was established through a constitutional amendment designed to transform the PRC from an elected to an appointed body.

The nominating committee became controversial when outgoing Speaker of the House Brian Egolf appointed himself to the committee rather than using his appointment for a more neutral choice. He eventually became chairman of the group.

