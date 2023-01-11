The switch to an appointed Public Regulation Commission has had a rocky start.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her appointees in late December — Gabriel Aguilera, Brian Moore and Patrick O’Connell. They were chosen from a list of finalists selected by the nonpartisan nominating committee, which itself was established through a constitutional amendment designed to transform the PRC from an elected to an appointed body.
The nominating committee became controversial when outgoing Speaker of the House Brian Egolf appointed himself to the committee rather than using his appointment for a more neutral choice. He eventually became chairman of the group.
Unsurprisingly, given the commission’s importance and advocates’ unhappiness with the change to an appointed body, Moore’s inclusion as a finalist and then his appointment were questioned almost immediately. Critics wondered how a former state representative and grocery store owner had the requisite utility experience to serve.
Statutory qualifications for the PRC are rigorous — one of the ideas behind having an appointed rather than elected commission was to ensure top-quality candidates.
Turns out, Moore went to the University of Denver but did not graduate. Without a college degree, he did not meet statutory requirements to hold the job, though his shortcomings are more about paperwork than anything else. His past public service has been commendable.
Still, the hole in his résumé should have been caught in the vetting process and is a clear failure of the nominating process. Moore’s departure prompted the governor to name James Ellison to the commission.
Ellison has nearly three decades of experience in electric utility operations and power markets. He currently works as principal grid analyst at Sandia National Laboratories. In an era when grid security is increasingly shaky, whether because of lack of investment or foreign hackers, his knowledge will be welcomed.
However, a rocky start does not mean an appointed PRC can’t do the job. Aguilera, O’Connell and Ellison all have the requisite experience, both professional and educational.
Aguilera has 15 years of experience working at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and is considered an expert on Western energy markets. O’Connell is a professional engineer with almost 30 years of experience in New Mexico utilities — he has worked at Public Service Company of New Mexico and as deputy director of Western Resource Advocates’ Clean Energy Program since 2019.
The question for the PRC — and O’Connell to resolve — is whether past testimony by the new commissioner, whether for PNM or Western Resources Advocates, means he has a conflict of interest in some cases the commission will consider. O’Connell has testified in favor of the controversial PNM-Avangrid merger as a Western Resource Advocates employee — the Senate, during confirmation hearings, should ask a lot of questions about obvious conflicts. When they exist, recusal is the right solution.
The commissioners serve staggered terms, so no one governor — except in the beginning — can appoint them all. O’Connell has the six-year term; Aguilera, four; Ellison, two.
We would hope future commissions have equally qualified appointees representing a diversity of communities. There are no women on this first commission, and no representatives from top energy-producing regions.
As a nod to the lack of Native representation, the governor has authorized a Tribal Advisory Council to provide input to the commission. That’s not the same as a vote but at least gives a voice to some of the people affected by the industries that fuel energy production in our state.
On Wednesday, the new commission met for the first time — O’Connell was elected chairman — and got to work. If the nominating process was bumpier than expected, the appointed commissioners can restore confidence by the work they produce. From considering the rate cases of regulated gas and electric utilities to growing renewable energy to guiding the Energy Transition Act, the actions of the PRC are essential to New Mexico’s future.
The nominating process was flawed, but the work of the appointed PRC must be exemplary. From here on out, get it right.