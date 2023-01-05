Adults in the U.S. House of Representatives need to find a path to ending the stalemate over who will be the next speaker of the House.
In ballot after ballot, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has failed to receive the necessary 218 votes required for him to win the job he so obviously covets. The Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., has been unable to shake the never-Kevins from their seemingly intractable opposition to his candidacy.
Instead, what keeps happening is a roll call vote of all representatives, with the same results every time. As of Thursday evening, McCarthy was 0 for 11. And counting.
It was a scene from Sesame Street. Except with less maturity.
Which has to make you wonder: Can anyone run the Republican Party, ostensibly the party in the majority in the House of Representatives?
We ask, because a House chamber without a speaker is a House that can’t do its work. Or — and here's a thought — the people's work.
Before members are sworn in, a speaker has to be elected. Before representatives can be handed committee assignments, a speaker has to be elected. Before legislation can be considered or intelligence briefings can be given, a speaker has to be elected.
With the Republican majority so narrow — the GOP holds 222 seats and electing a speaker requires 218 votes — McCarthy can’t afford to lose more than four votes. For much of the week, he's been unable to get about 20 hard-right GOP members — conservatives who make McCarthy look almost moderate, and he is no moderate — to vote for him.
The spectacle is a sad look at a rudderless, leaderless party that can't seem to decide if it should continue to march to the beat of former President Donald Trump, or perhaps chart a course somewhere closer to America's mainstream.
The vote for speaker of the House usually has all the drama of grabbing a donut at a local bakery. Traditionally, it takes only one ballot. Multiple ballots have not occurred since 1923. In other words, what is happening now is a once-in-a-century event — like a devastating flood or catastrophic earthquake.
It would be easy to ask McCarthy to step aside and look for another candidate within the GOP caucus to marshal enough support for the job. But the truth is — the problem is — Republicans in the House don't seem to have that kind of man or woman.
McCarthy’s second-in-command is U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the minority whip from Louisiana. It’s questionable whether he can reach 218 votes, either.
There may be other options, though they seem unlikely.
Six maverick Republicans could vote for Jeffries, giving him 218. Or, the chamber could look to someone who doesn't serve in the House — incredibly, perhaps, the speaker does not have to be a sitting member of Congress. Even Trump has been nominated.
Sadly, it all goes back to You Know Who. A number of McCarthy's opponents, perhaps as many as six or seven, question the California representative, in part because he denounced Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection from the floor, before going to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the former president's ring. They don't trust him.
Other holdouts have asked for rules changes to give individual members of Congress greater power, including making it easier to unseat the speaker. Such reforms, by the way, would empower Democrats as well as Republicans.
On Thursday, as the roll call vote continued into the night, negotiators sought to make a deal. That back-and-forth could mean progress has been made and the House will be up and running sooner than later.
The country deserves no less. But all of us, Republicans, Democrats and independents, are getting the worst end of this deal.