Adults in the U.S. House of Representatives need to find a path to ending the stalemate over who will be the next speaker of the House.

In ballot after ballot, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has failed to receive the necessary 218 votes required for him to win the job he so obviously covets. The Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., has been unable to shake the never-Kevins from their seemingly intractable opposition to his candidacy.

Instead, what keeps happening is a roll call vote of all representatives, with the same results every time. As of Thursday evening, McCarthy was 0 for 11. And counting.

