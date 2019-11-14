Now that Santa Fe has a Special Weeds Action Team, we should all breathe a sigh of relief. Our problem of overrun medians, dying trees and ugly plants poking through concrete will be solved. Phew.
Just last week, the seven citizen volunteers who will help the city as it attempts to tackle the ugliness around us toured Santa Fe to see what works and what doesn’t. They are charged with coming up with an action plan to address problems at 20 medians found to be most in need or rehabilitation, chosen because of the number of complaints the city receives.
The work is essential, being done as winter takes over, killing the weeds and likely making us forget how overgrown the city gets in spring, summer and fall. Getting a handle on weeds will help the city as it seeks to establish workable systems that fix problems before they are out of control in all departments.
And systems — the kind that anticipate problems rather than simply reacting — are what Santa Fe needs to run efficiently and well.
Just look at weeds and ugly medians. The first issue is that many were not properly planned. Too many plants are not native to our area, with vegetation that soaks up rain and sun. Narrow medians lack the space for workers to maintain them. Others that resemble domes are structured so that water rolls off, meaning that vegetation remains dry. Trees are stressed and dying in some parts of town; we hope, as the plans continue, the SWAT members look for places where trees can thrive. In a warming world, planting trees can help keep the city cool. All of this will have to be thrashed out in discussions.
Before moving along to setting up work schedules and maintenance plans, the city may have to start from scratch with new median designs. Then comes beautification and better maintenance.
Part of the end result might include the occasional informational sign to show residents and visitors what plants are there. One botanist on SWAT thinks that passersby confuse weeds with natural wildflowers; this could be the opportunity for education. We do say that the problems we have seen over the years definitely were not overgrown native plants, but ugly and unattractive — even noxious — weeds, the kind that need to controlled not just for aesthetics but because they choke out the plants we want.
Yes, to more juniper, chamisa and native flowers. Anyone who wants to see how well those work out, just look at the medians along Paseo de Peralta or the ones on Old Pecos Trail. These have been adopted by generous local businesses, including McCumber Fine Gardens, Scott Irrigation and Landscaping, Living Water and others. These medians don’t look like anywhere else. What they do offer is compact plantings so that weeds have trouble pushing their way out and maintenance that keeps them pristine. More of that, please.
Because in the end, our city’s appearance is a reflection of civic pride — it is how we present ourselves to the world. Medians are but one place to start. We need a more robust effort, with plenty of citizen helpers, to work on parks — no child should have to play near abandoned needles or trash-filled cans. We can use these efforts at civic improvement to build community, too, perhaps with more neighborhood cleanups that focus on trimming plants that make it difficult for walkers or reminding homeowners that they need to clean up their weeds as well. We could fix sidewalks so that walking is safer. There are so many possibilities when we work together.
City officials have heard citizen complaints. They are reacting by soliciting input and getting to work on the problem. That’s a vast improvement over years when it appeared no one was listening. We understand, too, that median maintenance, with only four full-time employees and 15 part-timers, is always going to be a work in progress. There is nothing wrong with hiring local landscapers during the busy months, especially after a wet winter. Weed removal should be akin to scraping snow off the streets. Put more in the budget than you expect to use, plan for the worst and return the money to the general fund if it’s not used.
This is a test of civic competence, one that we believe Santa Fe — at last — can pass. To the volunteers, thank you. To Parks Director John Muñoz, good for you and your crew members. To elected officials, from Mayor Alan Webber to the council, it’s about time. Santa Fe can be better. Santa Fe will be better.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.