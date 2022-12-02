Without much ado, the New Mexico Department of Health has issued a public health emergency order because of a surge in children being hospitalized for respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — as well as other respiratory illnesses going around, including COVID-19.

In other words, it’s time to put back in practice smart public health strategies that will protect individuals and the state’s overburdened health care systems.

The order comes as the holiday season goes into high gear. People gathered last week for Thanksgiving and will begin going to holiday parties and spending more time with relatives, leading up to Christmas, Hanukkah and other celebrations. Because of those gatherings, we've seen an increase in colds, flu and COVID-19. Winter always is a time when people get sick and spread germs; this year, as we have written before, we are facing a triple threat of viruses at a time when in-person contact is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Popular in the Community