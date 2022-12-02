Without much ado, the New Mexico Department of Health has issued a public health emergency order because of a surge in children being hospitalized for respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — as well as other respiratory illnesses going around, including COVID-19.
In other words, it’s time to put back in practice smart public health strategies that will protect individuals and the state’s overburdened health care systems.
The order comes as the holiday season goes into high gear. People gathered last week for Thanksgiving and will begin going to holiday parties and spending more time with relatives, leading up to Christmas, Hanukkah and other celebrations. Because of those gatherings, we've seen an increase in colds, flu and COVID-19. Winter always is a time when people get sick and spread germs; this year, as we have written before, we are facing a triple threat of viruses at a time when in-person contact is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Folks are out shopping or attending concerts or watching annual Nutcracker performances. They are attending religious services indoors, which often are more crowded during Advent and the subsequent Christmas series.
The stage is being set for germs to be passed along.
To slow the spread, the Department of Health is recommending that people wear masks once more in indoor public settings. Such precautions protect both mask wearers and the people around them — it’s a simple, easy and noninvasive step to take.
Countries around the world, especially in Asia, routinely spend portions of the year with people wearing masks to protect each other. We can be among them, especially in a state with inadequate health care resources.
Much of the order, however, is focused on how hospitals function. The order is asking hospitals to “reactivate and participate in a ‘hub and spoke’ model of resource management to ensure patients are transferred to appropriate levels of care.”
That means hospitals will keep in close contact so that if one facility is full, a patient needing close attention and treatment can be transferred. Such sharing of resources can relieve already overworked doctors, nurses and health care workers.
The state already has a shortage of pediatric providers and other health care staff. Hospitals lack enough beds and equipment. Pooling resources is a way to make sure no one goes without.
The order also restates some obvious points. Stay home if you feel sick or are exhibiting symptoms of cold, flu or COVID-19. Especially when gathering for holiday fun, people want to protect the immunocompromised — don’t go to Christmas dinner sneezing and coughing, especially if you’re going to be sitting next to your 90-year-old grandmother.
The holidays are a time to reconnect with friends and loved ones. After almost three years of pandemic, we all know the importance of coming together.
Time spent with loved ones can improve both mental and physical health. We need each other. And because we care, let’s protect each other through this surge in illness and emerge on the other end healthy and happy.