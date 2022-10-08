It’s hardly news that New Mexico has a problem with alcohol abuse

So many problems in the state — domestic violence, child abuse, other addictions, lifestyle diseases, DWI rates — stem from a love affair with the bottle. As a state, we’ve long enabled the condition.

Yet a series of articles from New Mexico In Depth by reporter Ted Alcorn and published this fall by The New Mexican is doing what the best journalism should do: making an impact.

Popular in the Community