It’s hardly news that New Mexico has a problem with alcohol abuse
So many problems in the state — domestic violence, child abuse, other addictions, lifestyle diseases, DWI rates — stem from a love affair with the bottle. As a state, we’ve long enabled the condition.
Yet a series of articles from New Mexico In Depth by reporter Ted Alcorn and published this fall by The New Mexican is doing what the best journalism should do: making an impact.
Instead of accepting the status quo, lawmakers and citizens alike are rethinking the role alcohol plays in our society and considering policies to reduce the harm.
First up for discussion has been whether to increase the state excise tax on alcohol. Lawmakers meeting last week also discussed whether the money currently being collected is going to the right places.
At present, 45 percent of alcohol excise tax money raised — more than $50 million in fiscal year 2022 — goes to the Local DWI Grant Fund, designed to reduce incidents of DWI, alcohol abuse and alcohol-related domestic violence. Another 5 percent helps fund the state Drug Court. Much of the rest goes to the general fund. If that’s redirected, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth figures it could produce around $25 million annually.
With revenues soaring because of increases in the price of oil and gas, the general fund doesn’t need those dollars. What is needed, however, is for the state to find continuing streams of revenue to fund programs to reduce alcohol abuse.
That way, when the price of oil falls — as it will — money to reduce alcohol abuse remains.
That means lawmakers need to refigure where the money goes, even as they prepare to raise taxes. Apart from the alcohol tax, the state should dedicate more of its money — both capital and operating revenues — to build rehabilitation centers for both alcohol and other addictions.
We cannot hope to refer criminals to treatment in pretrial diversion programs without making help available. Currently, jails are de facto drying-out places, with often-untrained guards having to deal with alcoholics and other addicts in withdrawal.
That is a recipe for failure.
Aside from criminals — whether drunken drivers or violent individuals — there is the need to treat the many functioning alcoholics who live among us.
Intervention early and often would save lives.
Alcorn reported New Mexico residents die of alcohol-related causes at nearly three times the national average, with alcohol killing nearly 1,900 residents in 2020 alone. These deaths don’t have to happen.
On a wider scale, the Legislature should reexamine laws that make alcohol more broadly available. We supported recent measures to allow entrepreneurs to pay less for a liquor license, mainly to help them survive in a tough business climate. A glass of wine with dinner isn’t the problem, though.
The reliance on alcohol as a way to have fun, relax and otherwise help cope with life’s ups and downs is the problem. A good beer or a craft cocktail is enjoyable, but it’s not necessary to drink to overflowing. It’s not necessary to drink daily, and especially, it’s wrong to drink and then get behind the wheel of a car.
The series on New Mexico’s alcohol fixation brought those problems — which we knew but seem to accept — into the spotlight.
Our lawmakers and public health experts need to take the public’s renewed sense of outrage and use this moment to counteract the problems alcohol causes. Prohibition doesn’t work. We know that. But delaying the age when people first use alcohol, promoting moderation and increasing taxes have been shown to reduce consumption.
Then, spend money from those taxes with purpose. Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, at a recent legislative Health and Human Services Committee hearing, wondered whether local DWI councils are the best place to send dollars. It’s a question that deserves exploration.
The committee chose an alcohol tax increase as one of its priorities in 2023, and that’s encouraging. Legislators, who will face intense pressure from the alcohol lobby, should not back down. The public should hold them accountable. Smart increases, with future hikes tied to inflation and the proceeds spent on prevention and treatment, will save lives.
That happens because consumption can decrease with higher prices and because lifesaving interventions will be available. A proposal in 2017 to enact a quarter-a-drink hike across the board was projected to decrease consumption 10 percent and bring in $150 million in new revenue each year.
That bill failed, but 2023 is a new day. Raising money to treat and prevent alcohol addiction should be a focus of January’s legislative session. The time to act is now.