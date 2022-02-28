If you live in Santa Fe or Albuquerque, it’s likely you don't know that many New Mexico residents will be voting in municipal elections Tuesday.
For most of the state’s bigger cities, school and municipal elections now happen in November during odd-numbered years. Even years remain dedicated to presidential and statewide elections.
But some town and cities kept March elections. Voters in Rio Rancho, Española, Taos, Clovis, Artesia, Gallup, Las Vegas — 26 towns and cities — will be making decisions about their future today.
In Taos, incumbent Mayor Dan Barrone faces challengers Pascualito Maestas, Genevieve Oswald and Dustin Sweet. Issues in the race include affordable housing, the economy and how to make the town a welcoming place for younger people who want to live and thrive at home. Two council seats are open and the job of municipal judge also is on the ballot.
In Española, incumbent Mayor Javier Sánchez is running for reelection but faces a challenge from City Councilor John Ramon Vigil. Vigil is younger and was born and raised in Española, while Sánchez has been a resident of the valley for more than two-and-a-half decades.
The race has a twist: In heavily Democratic Rio Arriba County, Sánchez is a Republican. Though the mayor's race officially is nonpartisan, his victory four years ago is another sign Democrats need to do more to keep Hispanic voters. Taking voters for granted — any bloc of voters — is a sure path to defeat.
Four council seats also are on the ballot, as is the position of municipal judge.
The biggest city still electing municipal officers in March is Rio Rancho, where two-term incumbent Mayor Gregg Hull faces two challengers, Barbara Jordan and Jaclyn Wilhite. Three council races and a municipal judge’s position will be decided, plus charter amendments and three bond issues.
Rio Rancho has much riding on this election — leadership, government functions and money to fix roads, buy public safety equipment and improve the quality of life.
These elected officials govern closest to the people — yet municipal elections tend to have the lowest turnout and garner the least attention. That's why so many cities in New Mexico, including Santa Fe, moved such elections to November.
The hope is that people will become accustomed to voting every November, no matter what’s on the ballot. Across the U.S., only 15 to 27 percent of eligible voters show up for local elections, with some cities as low as 6 percent turnout. It's a shameful statistic.
That means elections aren't decided by a majority of voters. The winners are chosen by people who show up — and those voters tend not to be representative of the broader community. Stay home and someone who doesn't represent your views will decide the future.
Every vote counts. That's especially in elections where a few ballots either way can determine victory or loss. Across the globe, brave Ukranians are arming themselves to protect democracy against an unprovoked Russian invasion. Surely, here at home in New Mexico, more citizens can take time to vote. It's not just a right; voting is a sacred responsibility.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.