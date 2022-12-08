The annual Congreso de las Acequias takes place Friday and Saturday. It’s a meeting at which the people who keep life-sustaining water flowing gather to discuss how to maintain this essential New Mexico tradition.
Which, in 2022, is perhaps more in danger than ever.
That’s because the state’s acequias were hit hard by disastrous wildfires in 2022. As New Mexico Acequia Association President Harold Trujillo put it: “Our agricultural economy and way of life are at stake.”
The two-day meeting will occur both in person and virtually at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M. That’s an appropriate location, given the city’s proximity to the state’s largest-ever wildfire. The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire decimated the area around Las Vegas, destroying homes and forests and damaging an estimated 45 acequias.
That’s on top of 24 acequias harmed in the Black Fire in Southern New Mexico and one taken out in the Cerro Pelado Fire near Los Alamos, said Paula Garcia, associate director of the New Mexico Acequia Association. All told, 10 percent of acequias in the state are in danger as a result of catastrophic fire.
How to repair the damage will be front and center at this year’s Congreso.
Key to reaching that goal will be New Mexico’s elected officials — they must unite to help small acequia associations cut through red tape and access the funds necessary to carry out the work. From members of the congressional delegation to the governor and, likely, folks on local county commissions, all should work in concert to make sure essential repairs happen sooner rather than later.
Acequia associations, which manage the ditches, don’t have the dollars to front costs for the repairs and wait for reimbursement. Most associations, Garcia said, have less than $10,000 in the bank. The relief process is going to have to get dollars out based on estimates, not actual expenses. The deadline to make repairs is tight.
The calendar is nature’s, not that of man. Planting begins in the spring, and being able to irrigate crops is essential. If money doesn’t arrive before spring, major repairs will be delayed and the water likely will be unavailable. The devastation left by the fire, compounded by floods, will grow even worse.
In Dixon, as reported by The New Mexican’s Robert Nott earlier this week (“Rural communities struggle to fund repairs for acequias,” Dec. 4), floods wiped out three acequias. Flash floods carried dirt, rock, brush, trees, sand and other debris, almost obliterating the acequia underneath.
With money from the state — Rio Arriba County was declared a disaster area after July flash floods — repairs are being made in Dixon. The acequias should be functioning come spring. The same process needs to be repeated in the other affected areas.
Acequia members, known as parciantes, know what work needs to be done. Garcia already has made a report to the Legislature detailing the damage. It’s vital to have the money available as soon as possible — federal funds can repay the expenditures — and get started on the work.
Acequias are a cultural treasure and an economic driver in counties across New Mexico. For those reasons, they are essential both to the state’s identity and financial well-being. Some $2.5 billion in federal aid is coming from the federal government to repair damage from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Some of that, naturally, will go to repair acequias.
But acequias can’t wait for money to flow through red tape. Repairs are needed now so that come spring, the water can run, just like every year before. Given the projected dry winter, the stream could be just a trickle. Without repairs, even that won’t be possible.