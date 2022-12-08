The annual Congreso de las Acequias takes place Friday and Saturday. It’s a meeting at which the people who keep life-sustaining water flowing gather to discuss how to maintain this essential New Mexico tradition.

Which, in 2022, is perhaps more in danger than ever.

That’s because the state’s acequias were hit hard by disastrous wildfires in 2022. As New Mexico Acequia Association President Harold Trujillo put it: “Our agricultural economy and way of life are at stake.”

Popular in the Community