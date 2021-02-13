Winners of elections need to keep their promises. It’s an essential part of governing, because unless politicians deliver, why bother showing up?
In New Mexico, Democrats hold sway in the state Legislature — and right now, in the Governor’s Office. Yet, despite these majorities, Democrats could not always keep major promises once the Legislature came together in January.
That has been apparently true with approving a constitutional amendment to fund early childhood education. And it was — until last week — true with a significant pledge to end a 52-year-old law that essentially would make abortions illegal in New Mexico if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Eight conservative Democrats in the Senate — both from Northern and Southern New Mexico — in the past had joined with Republicans to block legislation on a variety of issues that sailed through the more liberal House.
Early childhood education funding was a matter of fiscal responsibility, they said. On abortion rights, devout Catholic legislators would not vote to strike the law.
That, despite reproductive rights for women being a bedrock promise of the Democratic Party. Not to mention that striking this antiquated law changes nothing in how abortions occur in New Mexico; it merely would remove a law that criminalizes medical providers.
When the Supreme Court issued the Roe v Wade decision in 1973, a ruling that made abortion legal, the New Mexico law became antiquated. While Supreme Court justices historically are hesitant to overturn past precedent, the court has been whittling away at reproductive rights for years.
With a supermajority of conservatives now on the high court, it is possible, perhaps even likely, the right of a woman to seek a legal, safe abortion will be at risk across much of the United States. Removing a law that could effectively make abortion illegal in New Mexico is preparing for the worst-case scenario.
Its removal does not stop legislators — and members of the public — who favor stricter restrictions on abortion from introducing such laws. Even if this repeal is passed by the House of Representatives and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the issue of abortion will not go away. Political parties serve it up to their followers with relish, often as a fundraising tool.
Lujan Grisham supports the repeal and has said she will sign the bill if it’s passed by the House and reaches her desk.
Of the eight anti-abortion Senate Democrats, only two remain. Sens. George Muñoz and Pete Campos were steadfast against repealing the law. We’ll see whether they are simply reflecting their districts or whether voters will punish them, as happened in other races last year.
In the House, one member of the Republican Party — Phelps Anderson of Roswell — infuriated his fellow Republicans by supporting the repeal. He is now an independent, no longer caucusing with his party.
And there’s the rub. Yes, politicians should keep promises made in the heat of the campaign. They must deliver to voters. But in a world so divided, Democratic and Republican leaders alike need to ask themselves if there remains room for a vote of conscience — even if it doesn’t follow the party line.
Because when all is said and done, voters eventually will have the final say. Elections do have consequences. We are watching them play out right now, in real time.
