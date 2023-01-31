As a candidate for attorney general, Raúl Torrez took a broad view of the responsibilities he would be facing if elected.

One challenge he knew was coming was protecting the rights of women in New Mexico to make their own reproductive decisions. And just a month in office, the new AG is facing down a rebellion of towns, cities and counties as they try to restrict abortions and access to abortion pills within their jurisdictions.

Restrictions, by the way, that conflict directly with state law. Abortion is legal in New Mexico.

