As a candidate for attorney general, Raúl Torrez took a broad view of the responsibilities he would be facing if elected.
One challenge he knew was coming was protecting the rights of women in New Mexico to make their own reproductive decisions. And just a month in office, the new AG is facing down a rebellion of towns, cities and counties as they try to restrict abortions and access to abortion pills within their jurisdictions.
Restrictions, by the way, that conflict directly with state law. Abortion is legal in New Mexico.
What began in the corner of New Mexico often called “Little Texas” is moving north. It's part of a concerted effort to persuade city and county governments to pass resolutions that limit reproductive freedom.
Hobbs, Clovis, Eunice and Lea County have passed versions of these resolutions; a second county, Roosevelt, has approved a particularly strident version of these attempted restrictions. There, the ordinance forbids the operation of abortion clinics, restricts mail carriers from delivering abortion-related supplies and medicines and gives private citizens the power to sue anyone they suspect of violating the ordinance. That sort of vigilante approach to justice is reprehensible — and in New Mexico, illegal.
Now the fight to restrict reproductive choice is coming to Rio Rancho. A rally Tuesday night at a church there was the first public salvo in the attempt. This "sanctuary cities for the unborn" rally is part of a movement out of East Texas that has made itself at home in New Mexico.
Rather than let the creep continue, Torrez announced last month he would ask the state Supreme Court to rule these cities are overstepping their bounds. His view is the state Constitution protects a woman's right to abortion, arguing it has broader protections of individual rights than the U.S. Constitution.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers are working to strengthen protections by passing legislation that codifies abortion into New Mexico law. House Bill 7 promises to protect both gender-affirming and reproductive care. Sponsors include Santa Fe state Reps. Linda Serrato and Reena Szczepansk.
That Torrez is not waiting for legislative action shows he understands the urgency of the moment.
It's a topic the attorney general has thought deeply about. During his campaign, Torrez was clear he expected the battle over abortion to emerge as a challenge early in his tenure. He predicted that as AG, he would have to protect not just New Mexicans, but the rights of women from out-of-state seeking reproductive care here.
He also anticipated such possibilities as Texas sheriffs seeking to extradite women and charge them with crimes at home — though the care they desired was legal in New Mexico. He worried about New Mexico officers of the law cooperating with spurious warrants from out-of-state — and Torrez has been considering his options in case this happens. He was prescient to consider all the possibilities.
Cities and counties seeking to outlaw abortion likely are places where some officers won’t mind sending women back to face “justice” in Texas.
Torrez knew this, and his keen understanding of the coming storm over reproductive rights is one reason he won the election for attorney general. Now, he has the duty of protecting women’s rights under the law.