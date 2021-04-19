Santa Fe Public Schools has its superintendent.
For a year.
In a unanimous vote Saturday after a marathon day of interviewing six finalists, the Board of Education chose Hilario “Larry” Chavez Jr. Currently associate superintendent of athletics, activities and school support for the district, Chavez takes over July 1 from Veronica García, who is retiring.
It was a swift search, conducted entirely in-state, with a clear intention to select someone familiar with Santa Fe, the district and its recent progress. Four of the finalists came from within the district, with Chavez emerging as the choice.
But if the board was telling the public local ties are critical, it did precious little to show confidence in its own wishes. By offering Chavez a one-year contract, it all but made him an interim superintendent — dependent on another board decision a year from now. For a district that had long seemed satisfied with the consistency of García, its hesitancy to make a long-term commitment raises significant questions. From the outside, at least, the decision is puzzling and leaves Chavez — and the district — in limbo.
The good news? It’s clear Chavez brings both people skills and work ethic to the job. He may be that hard-to-find discovery — a young talent with deep roots and understated staying power.
His efforts to oversee the high schools of the district were key in helping Santa Fe improve its graduation rate in 2020 — Santa Fe High went from 76.7 percent to 87.5 percent, and Capital High went from 78.1 percent to 82.7 percent, an improvement that occurred despite the pandemic that disrupted the school year.
Chavez understands what interventions can work to help students complete their credits and graduate on time; some were put in place because of the pandemic. As superintendent, he will be able to advocate for permanent policy shifts that support struggling seniors.
Essential in a superintendent, Chavez can work as part of a team.
He learned that in sports, first as a multisport athlete at Santa Rosa High School, running cross-country at New Mexico Highlands University, and later directing his girls cross-country team to a state championship in 2008. He came to Santa Fe as athletics director, working to shore up what were struggling programs. He has been teacher, principal and administrator, with a proven ability to do well in a job and win promotions.
García points out Chavez has the ability to set broad policy but also pay attention to details. And those are critical, as, left unattended, they can kill initiatives and programs.
Chavez, it appears, has been paying attention. He made it clear after his appointment that he understands the perils of the current situation. His first challenge is keep students in the seats. Enrollment is declining, down 600 students to 11,891 this year. That’s not necessarily because of fewer students but because families are choosing other options, whether education at home, private or charter schools. That has to change, or the district will suffer from budget shortfalls since enrollment determines how much money a district receives from the state.
“We have to be innovative. We have to think ahead and be able to meet the needs of the community, so we can really recruit those kids back to Santa Fe Public Schools,” Chavez said.
In the year ahead, Chavez will have the opportunity to show what he can do. At 44, he is the next superintendent for the Santa Fe Public Schools. Here’s to a winning season.
