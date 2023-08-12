On this, the last weekend before the 2023-24 school year opens for students attending Santa Fe Public Schools, take a moment to consider the year ahead.
The first week of school, like a blank calendar page, is brimming with possibilities. It’s a fresh start for teachers and students. And it should be the moment for administrators and district leaders to commit to the future.
For Santa Fe Public Schools and its officials, it’s time to choose among possibilities. While teachers educate the almost 11,000 boys and girls attending SFPS in grades pre-K through 12, district leaders must begin making hard decisions to ensure they are using resources to do the most good for the most children.
Every choice must be made to optimize student learning, support teachers and spend taxpayer dollars prudently.
The fat years of COVID-19 federal dollars raining down from Washington, D.C., and Yazzie/Martinez funds pouring in from the state won’t last forever. They are starting to dry up now. And that means officials must stop delaying difficult choices.
The Reimagining SFPS process, led by former Superintendent Veronica García with input from dozens in the community, will share what it has learned and make recommendations. The first of those, outlining a process for considering school consolidation, had a first reading last week.
Part of the discussion, whether we like it or not, must be about whether Santa Fe can continue operating too many schools for too few students. Spoiler alert: It can’t.
Enrollment has been on a downward trend for the past five years, partly because of a declining birth rate and because families can’t afford homes in Santa Fe. Mom or Dad may work in Santa Fe, but the family lives elsewhere. At least five elementary schools have fewer than 200 students, including a couple housed in buildings in need of millions of dollars of repairs. This, when there is plenty of space at the next school over.
To point out the imbalance between enrollment and buildings is not to reduce learning to dollars and cents. Rather, it will focus the conversation on how best to spend precious dollars for the good of as many students as possible. Nearly every school in the district has classroom space, meaning consolidating facilities and repurposing buildings will be less difficult than in past years. The time to make decisions is before the crisis hits — now, in other words. This year.
Currently, the district operates one early childhood education center, 15 elementary schools, five K-8 schools, two middle schools, two high schools, one career-technical high school and one International Baccalaureate school. Any parent can take a child to any school in the district, too, so long as there is room. Talk about providing choice, both in location and style of education.
As a comparison, the Rio Rancho school district has 17,000 students enrolled. It operates one preschool, 11 elementary schools, five middle schools, two traditional high schools, one alternative high school and the Rio Rancho Cyber Academy. That’s 24 buildings to 21. The district with fewer facilities has 5,000 more students with a better academic reputation. Less can be more, done right.
For many reasons, the 2023-24 school year is a turning point for the district. Most students will go back to the classrooms Tuesday. We welcome them back with all our best wishes for success at school. What children learn today helps determine what kind of lives they will live as adults.
Our public schools bring children of all backgrounds together. We know come Tuesday, many students from the abruptly closed Waldorf school will be enrolled in public school, some for the first time. Public schools are there for everyone — and that’s why they are essential to our success as a society. Here’s to an excellent school year.