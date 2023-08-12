On this, the last weekend before the 2023-24 school year opens for students attending Santa Fe Public Schools, take a moment to consider the year ahead.

The first week of school, like a blank calendar page, is brimming with possibilities. It’s a fresh start for teachers and students. And it should be the moment for administrators and district leaders to commit to the future.

For Santa Fe Public Schools and its officials, it’s time to choose among possibilities. While teachers educate the almost 11,000 boys and girls attending SFPS in grades pre-K through 12, district leaders must begin making hard decisions to ensure they are using resources to do the most good for the most children.

