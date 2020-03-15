It is harder to pay attention to a presidential primary when one candidate seems to close to securing his party’s nomination and the nation is fighting an emerging pandemic. Our collective attention span is limited.
The fumbled U.S. government response to the spread of COVID-19, however, has underscored the many deficiencies of Donald Trump’s presidency.
It is obvious why he needs to be replaced, whether with Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, the two men who remain in real contention for the nomination of the Democratic Party. (Tulsi Gabbard hasn't quit, but she has little support.)
And just those words — “the two men” — cause a touch of sadness. From one of the more interesting, diverse presidential fields in Democratic Party history, primary voters are left to choose between 77-year-old Biden and 78-year-old Sanders.
It goes without saying that both are white men — from the same group, who, with one notable exception — have always held the presidency. The nominee will face — what else? — another old, white man.
However, there is one way for the presidential contest to become more diverse — put a woman on the ticket, especially one from a different generation than the men. Trump has his running mate, Mike Pence, who turns 61 in June, making him a relative youngster in this crowd.
Despite conspiracy theories that favor Trump dumping Pence in favor of someone like former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, 48, Pence’s obsequiousness toward his boss make him hard to untangle. Unless, of course, Pence eventually will be blamed for the mess in dealing with the pandemic — he was put in charge of the U.S. response.
Whatever his fate, Democrats would be smart to choose a vice presidential nominee who will excite and inspire.
Biden or Sanders must seek a running mate with, first of all, the ability to be president at the drop of the hat. We all saw how disconcerting it was to have Sarah Palin as a running mate for otherwise impressive John McCain; she was never credible as a potential president and her presence on the GOP ticket hurt the Arizona senator in 2008.
However, because of the lengthy Democratic presidential primary, we already have seen a number of women in the spotlight more than qualified to be president — and several from a younger generation.
If the nominee doesn’t want to choose a former opponent — although Sen. Kamala Harris and Biden make a solid team — there are former diplomats, current senators and state leaders who would add sizzle to the ticket along with substance and experience.
For Democrats, the vice presidential pick should be a sign of what is possible. A woman might not be able to win the nomination of the party — yet — but she can be the vice president.
The 2020 Democratic Party nominee for vice president should be a woman. If she is a woman of color, one with youth on her side, so much the better. This choice is not designed to punch an identity ticket or to please any one group, but to show all of the United States what is possible.
In our country, all little girls can dream of becoming president, no matter their backgrounds. Women obtained the right to vote in 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In 2020, Democrats need a woman on the presidential ticket.
