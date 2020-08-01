In the United States of America, citizens should not be worried about whether their election will happen on time and without interference from the president.
Unfortunately, that is not the case for the 2020 general election.
Just last week, President Donald Trump tweeted, “with Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good) 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
No presidential election has been postponed. Not for Civil War, world wars, the Great Depression or any other calamity that has befallen the United States over its history.
Perhaps Trump was sending aloft a trial balloon — would his supplicants support a pandemic postponement? Maybe he wanted to drown out ghastly economic news — the gross domestic product apparently crashed by a 32.9 percent annual rate last quarter. Perhaps he did not want attention given to three former presidents — Bush, Clinton and Obama — eulogizing the late John Lewis.
The news of potential postponement did its job. Like so many of Trump’s distractions, a possible postponed Election Day dominated an already busy news cycle.
Unlike many of Trump’s wilder suggestions or departures from expected presidential behavior, there has been strong GOP pushback from his undemocratic suggestion. It’s not often members of Trump’s party actually tell the president just how wrong he is. The GOP-majority Senate failed to vote for removal after Trump’s impeachment, something we are sure many of his supporters regret daily.
One of his biggest supporters, a co-founder of the Federalist Society, suggested in a New York Times piece that Trump’s tweet constitutes an impeachable offense, intruding upon the powers of Congress.
Steven G. Calabresi opposed impeachment, opposed the Mueller investigation and has voted Republican in every election since 1980. But interfering with the presidential election — an unconstitutional act — is proving too much even for the conservative law professor.
Here’s his reaction: “Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist. But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”
Suggesting the election date be changed is just one way Trump is damaging the electoral process in the United States.
His constant claims that the election will be fixed or its operations are suspect or that election fraud is rampant have one goal — to reduce the confidence of voters in the results. Trump hates to lose, and if he does, he wants to lay the groundwork for claiming a stolen election.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states — including New Mexico — want more voters to cast ballots by mail. That avoids large groups of people lining up to vote and protects poll workers, reducing the spread of the virus for everyone. Mail-in voting has worked without claims of fraud or other problems in both Republican and Democratic states. That doesn’t stop the president from claiming that a mail-in vote will be inaccurate.
Not satisfied to complain about nonexistent fraud, Trump is using the U.S. Postal Service to undercut the effectiveness of a vote-by-mail election. His appointee is instituting new procedures that are delaying mail delivery — and postal workers warn it could undermine their efforts to deliver ballots on time for the November election.
Secretaries of state across the nation, voters rights groups, political parties and voters themselves must fight to ensure that a free, fair and safe election is not put in jeopardy because of the chief executive, one who likely doesn’t know that without a newly elected president, the speaker of the House takes over as acting president at noon Jan. 20, 2021.
In each state, voters must determine the best way to vote securely and safely and do so as soon as voting opens. In New Mexico, that date is Oct. 6. Voters can request absentee ballots and also vote in person, usually at the County Clerk’s Office.
Behind in the polls, Trump is seeking to muddle the election, both the process and the results. Voters must put him in his place.
