An apology cannot make up for the harm caused to Indigenous people in Canada, but that Pope Francis will be delivering his church’s deep regret to the survivors and descendants of those who suffered at residential boarding schools nevertheless is significant.
This week, the head of the Roman Catholic Church will be in Canada, apologizing for the past. A Canadian Indigenous delegation asked him to do so last spring when it met with him at the Vatican.
It’s a legacy of suffering that must be acknowledged, not just in Canada but in the United States. In Canada, the government collaborated with Christian churches — Catholic and Protestant — from the 19th century through much of the 20th to build a residential education system.
There, young people from Canada’s Native tribes were stripped of their tribal identity and culture, with education an afterthought. The mission was separating children from identity. It was a cruel, unrelenting system, as a 2015 report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada detailed. The trauma still lingers.
The report identified 139 schools — most run by the Catholic Church — where some 150,000 students were sent. Students were abused physically, emotionally and sexually. The schools were not safe or clean, and thousands of children died from disease, fire, suicide or other causes.
The last such Canadian schools closed in the 1990s.
In recent years, this painful legacy gained new immediacy as ground-penetrating radar uncovered evidence of hundreds of unmarked graves. Children, taken from their families, never returned. It is past time to make amends for what occurred.
This most recent apology — there have been others — will take place in the province of Alberta, in the village of Maskwacis at the site of the former Ermineskin Residential School. Alberta likely was chosen because it was home to the largest number of such residential schools.
The focus of this trip is meeting Indigenous people on their land to make amends. Such a visit was one of the calls to action issued by the authors of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. As the Washington Post reported, "This long-awaited trip is unlike any other in papal history: Expressing remorse is its primary purpose."
Apologies without action, of course, are only so many words.
In the U.S., Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is beginning the hard work of assessing the damage that was done to Native children in residential schools, many run by the government rather than religious institutions.
She will be traveling the country conducting hearings on the past, a Road to Healing Tour that is allowing survivors of the system to detail this bitter legacy. It is part of the Department of Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School initiative. In these hearings, survivors will tell their stories and have their remarks preserved for future generations.
Haaland has promised next steps include identifying unmarked burial sites and cemeteries as well as finding out how much money the federal government spent on the boarding school system. New Mexico, at one time, had 43 Indian boarding schools; the third-highest number in the nation behind Arizona with 47 and Oklahoma with at least 76.
Like Canada, the U.S. must grapple with what was done to children with the endorsement of the federal government and powerful institutions.
Only by acknowledging the harm — the sin, to put it bluntly — can proper reparations be made. Pope Francis will apologize in person Monday and then spend the week in Canada listening to Indigenous people.
Something to note: The pope recently has canceled other trips because of failing health. Not this one. The apology needs to happen for reconciliation to occur. And it is just one step on what remains a long journey to healing.