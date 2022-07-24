An apology cannot make up for the harm caused to Indigenous people in Canada, but that Pope Francis will be delivering his church’s deep regret to the survivors and descendants of those who suffered at residential boarding schools nevertheless is significant.

This week, the head of the Roman Catholic Church will be in Canada, apologizing for the past. A Canadian Indigenous delegation asked him to do so last spring when it met with him at the Vatican.

It’s a legacy of suffering that must be acknowledged, not just in Canada but in the United States. In Canada, the government collaborated with Christian churches — Catholic and Protestant — from the 19th century through much of the 20th to build a residential education system.

