Cabinet secretaries do their work in Washington, D.C., but their decisions make a difference right here at home. The choice of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg as secretary of the Department of Transportation offers big possibilities for New Mexico.
We know President-elect Joe Biden wants a big infrastructure bill — some $1.3 trillion to revamp transportation, rebuild highways, refurbish bridges and otherwise upgrade structures across the country. The bill would invest in bricks and mortar and jobs, while offering important implications for lowering carbon emissions and fighting climate change.
Biden — in bipartisan fashion — needs to deliver on infrastructure. The bill will have money for all parts of the country; the work is badly needed. The American Society for Civil Engineering estimates the U.S. should spend some $4.5 trillion by 2025 to fix roads, bridges, dams and the like.
Investing in infrastructure is something President Donald Trump promised but never could move over the finish line, losing Senate Republican support in the summer over spending concerns.
Unlike the current president, we believe Biden can deliver on infrastructure, with Buttigieg the point man making the pitch to Congress and the country.
What’s promising for New Mexico is that both men like trains. Biden famously rode Amtrak to and from Washington, 110 miles each day during his 36 years in the U.S. Senate. Buttigieg rode the train home from college, and at his introduction this week, called himself the “second biggest train enthusiast” in the administration — after the boss, of course.
Biden understands trains can carry the country into what he has called a “leaner, cleaner, greener 21st century.” He is promising nothing less than the “second great railroad revolution” in the United States.
Between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, support for New Mexico Rail Runner Express — once it can operate after the coronavirus pandemic has passed — can relieve highway travel and move people back and forth with less environmental impact. For small towns on train lines — Raton and Las Vegas, N.M., come to mind — improving rail travel boosts both economy and the energy in those towns.
We saw how vigorously Raton leaders fought to keep Amtrak service, understanding the train’s importance in bringing Boy Scouts to stay at Philmont Scout Ranch in nearby Cimarron. Economic studies have estimated that losing the Southwest Chief passenger route would have meant a $50 million annual hit to rural New Mexico’s economy.
Rural residents need more, not fewer transportation options, especially ones not dependent on individual cars or trucks.
Across the nation, a president who understands the importance of trains will invest in high-speed rail, such as the project in California the Trump administration tried to slow down. Other initial steps in supporting train travel could be as simple as upgrading Amtrak train cars, some of which date back to the Reagan era.
Passenger travel isn’t all that needs support. Improving technology, tracks and cars so freight trains can continue to move about speedily — it’s an $80 billion industry — will be a boon to opportunity.
A more robust train system will offer travelers choices — important with likely decreases in air routes to smaller cities in the post-COVID-19 transportation world. But none of this will happen without national leaders who understand what accessible train travel can mean to the country. And that’s not just in high-population areas where train commutes are part of life, but in rural America, where the sound of the train whistle echoes through the town.
That whistle is opportunity, one to be seized.
This has got to be the most detached from reality editorial the New Mexican has ever written and the Editorial Board really needs to have a sit down with a shrink. The Rail Runner is a disaster for two reasons. One, low population density travelling on its route. Two, the fact that there are far more efficient ways of getting around. DoT has continued to improve I-25 so it is a far more efficient way to move up and down the corridor from home to destination and back.
Get real. Throwing good money after bad is not a good way to encourage us to support Mayor Pete.
