Development of the midtown campus in Santa Fe has been billed as a game-changer — and we’ve agreed. But hoped-for development has stalled, with the chosen partner pulling out of its commitment during the pandemic. What once was a flourishing college campus now stands mostly abandoned.
So why not use the space for a dedicated camp for people without shelter — estimated to be about 150 people — who already are sleeping on the streets? That’s the thinking of city officials who want to reduce illegal encampments throughout Santa Fe, and in the process saving a big chunk of the $3.4 million they’ve been spending cleaning them up.
The dedicated camp would be developed near Consuelo’s Place, an emergency shelter started at the midtown campus during the coronavirus pandemic, and paid for from about $1 million in federal pandemic dollars designated for helping those without shelter. There would be ample room for campers and the ability to deliver services for about 50 people at a time. What kind of services? Helping with counseling, job opportunities, health care, mental health, and more.
The area wouldn’t just be just a place to sleep, but a path back to a more stable life. If plans can be completed and agreed to by the state, and contracts approved by the City Council, the camp could open later this summer.
We have said a dedicated homeless encampment is worth considering. Thanks to a federal Court of Appeals decision, which the Supreme Court has let stand, it is difficult for Western cities to stop people from sleeping in the streets in the absence of enough shelter beds or other alternatives.
In other words, Santa Fe police can’t just round up people without homes and kick them out of town, even when residents are clamoring for just such action. Camping in city parks is forbidden by law in Santa Fe, but that doesn’t mean people don’t find other places to sleep. Having scattered camps across town is a fire danger as well as bad for public health.
But before moving ahead with turning the midtown campus into sanctioned camping for people who lack shelter, a lot of questions need to be answered.
The first is whether a tent city in midtown would damage the potential for actually getting the campus developed. The city has studied and studied, residents have spoken out, and still little progress has been made. The notion that a development in the middle of town would be shovel-ready once the pandemic was over now seems quaint — but it was and remains a worthy goal.
Would such a camp postpone much-needed action?
There also is the issue of fairness. St. Elizabeth’s Shelter off St. Francis is 2½ miles from the midtown campus. The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place on Cerrillos Road is two miles from the campus. Motels that have been turned into low-income housing on Cerrillos also are nearby.
Is that too heavy a burden for residents and businesses near midtown?
The tent city also would be close to a high school, middle school, the Higher Education Center and two elementary schools. Considering the admitted amount of drug use among people living on the streets, that could cause problems without strict rules and management. There also are tenants on the campus, including film studios.
What kind of safety assurances will they have?
The other big question that must be answered is whether the city has an end date for the camp. A recent presentation to the city’s Quality of Life Committee is somewhat reassuring; this sanctioned site is part of a broader plan. The city doesn’t just want to help people who are homeless; the goal is to end homelessness by getting people into safe shelter, part of its Built for Zero initiative.
The city has assisted with converting former motels into housing — Santa Fe Suites and now, the former Lamplighter Inn. Officials are working with local shelters and experts to coordinate services that help people off the streets and into stable places to live. Eventually, there is a vision of a facility that would include an emergency shelter, sanctioned camping, room to offer necessary services and transitional housing. That’s in the future, and it’s a worthy vision.
But the time it would take to build a permanent facility should not become the reason tents stay up in the middle of Santa Fe. We can just see the headlines in five years: “City debates whether tent city should be closed amid crumbling campus.” Any sanctioned camp — wherever it ends up — needs to be temporary, with city leaders and citizen innovators working to provide better solutions while, at the same time, protecting the property and well-being of neighbors.