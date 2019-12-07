Ensuring that every child has a qualified teacher seems the least that public schools can do.
It’s not happening in New Mexico.
What’s worse, so few young people are choosing teaching as a career, teacher shortages could become a fact of life.
Many factors have created the teacher shortage — the overemphasis on standardized testing that sucked creativity out of the classroom, evaluations that ruined morale and didn’t necessarily reward good teaching, years of substandard pay for this important profession, unruly students and too little attention to teacher recruitment.
Now Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García has decided to move specialized support staff members who also are licensed teachers to classrooms, replacing long-term substitute teachers. Soon, there will be 15 classrooms where instructors are trained, certified teachers again. The district, however, has 32 openings for full-time teachers and has since the beginning of the year.
That the superintendent is treating this as an emergency is important. Business as usual can’t continue when children don’t have teachers in place to do the job, especially when the state is under court order to serve at-risk students. She’s seeking volunteers first, too, asking reading specialists, digital learning coaches and others to return to classrooms temporarily.
What is clear is that the education model currently in use — students show up, meet their teacher and the year progresses, is not working.
For math and science particularly, the shortages are severe and students in elementary and middle schools are not learning basic skills that they will need for college or work later. Even with excellent digital support — online programs for math and reading — students are falling behind. Special education is another teaching area perennially plagued with shortages.
Part of García’s message is that teachers need to be paid more. In the 2019 legislative session, base pay for teachers went to $40,000 for Tier 1 teachers, to $50,000 for Tier 2 teachers and to $60,000 for Tier 3, with educators receiving anywhere from a $4,000 to a $6,000 annual raise. That was a significant start, but we agree that pay could use another boost, especially if the state decides to add days to the school year.
University education programs, just like school districts, must become more creative in recruiting future teachers. A New Mexico State University study found that there are 644 teacher vacancies in state public schools in 2019 — that’s concerning, because every year in school builds on the year before.
A year spent with even the most capable substitute can mean children miss out. When students fail to learn the basics — whether multiplication tables or the rules of grammar — they have trouble catching up. Making sure qualified teachers are installed in all classrooms is key to bringing up student performance.
New scholarship programs set up by the Legislature earlier this year are designed to attract future teachers, whether through the Grow Your Own Teacher or Teacher Preparation Affordability initiatives. The first focuses on current educational aides and the second helps those working toward their first teacher certifications.
Growing teachers will take time, and superintendents like García have openings that need to be filled immediately. Especially in areas serving at-risk students, long-term substitutes can’t be the answer, even if veteran teachers have to be moved from one school to another or specialists called back into the classrooms.
Retired teachers could be wooed back, especially if there’s a fiscally responsible method of allowing them to receive their pension and new pay — not a return to double dipping, but a recognition of an emergency for a fixed period, say three years. Remember, business as usual should not be an option.
For schools where long-term substitutes remain, principals need support — both financial and otherwise — to make sure lesson plans are being prepared and students are progressing. Tutors or volunteers might be assigned to help inexperienced substitutes, giving them and students support. Going forward, students who have had a series of substitutes need to be tracked so they can receive individual tutoring if needed.
The community, school districts, state educators and universities and colleges all have a role in managing the teacher shortage so that students aren’t cheated. Find temporary solutions. Recruit teacher candidates. Prepare them to manage classrooms and inspire students, paying them well, for the long-term.
No matter how much money is spent on education in New Mexico — and recent increases in spending are in the hundreds of millions — we will continue to fall short without great teachers in every classroom.
