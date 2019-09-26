Charging an officer of the law with a felony crime for actions taken on the job happens rarely. Police officers face life-or-death situations, with decisions occurring in a split second. It is viewed as unhelpful to second-guess, even when suspects or civilians are injured or killed.
Occasionally, a case occurs in which the police officer or sheriff’s deputy turns to a violence that cannot be defended. Then, criminal charges are appropriate. That’s why we are pleased to see that the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office wants a former Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputy to face criminal charges in the tasing of a 15-year-old Española Valley High School student. Ex-deputy Jeremy Barnes is being charged with felony child abuse and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery and violation of ethical principles of public service.
As Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement, “School should be a place where students feel safe and where law enforcement officials act to protect, not harm students.”
The charges stem from a May 10 incident in which Barnes shocked a special-education student with a Taser during the investigation of a suspected drug transaction at the high school. The incident shows, once more, how important cameras can be in sorting out events.
The officer’s video camera showed the use of the stun gun, as well as what led up to its deployment. The deputy entered the room where the boy was being questioned, threatening to handcuff him, saying, “I’ll put his little ass in handcuffs and take him to Santa Fe.”
The deputy then told the suspect to stand up and asked, “Are you going to be cooperative or uncooperative?”
At that point, the boy answered, “What do you think I’m doing?” before using a derogatory name against the deputy.
Barnes and a security guard grabbed the student, who began struggling. Barnes then decided to tase him, announcing his intention: “I’m going to [expletive] tase you,” firing his stun gun into the boy’s chest at close range. The boy fell to the floor face down, and the security guard placed his knee on the back of the boy’s neck. Two more shocks were administered as the boy screamed.
The assault could have been avoided. Just the deputy’s aggressive posture from the moment he walked into the room, with immediate escalation and threats, is not the sort of policing anyone wants around high school students — especially those with special needs.
The case served as warning that guards and officers in schools need better training in dealing with students. We learned, too, that the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office did not adequately screen Barnes’ background before hiring, given his record of aggressive behavior elsewhere. He has been fired, forced to resign and, at one point, let his law enforcement certification lapse. Yet Rio Arriba Sheriff James Lujan defended Barnes until finally letting him go after he was facing felony charges.
That’s why legal action is so important. Filing charges means Barnes is facing consequences for his actions, regardless of what happens next. The attorney general has treated this incident with the seriousness it deserves. No one is above the law.