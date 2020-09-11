Nearly two decades apart, the response to two great catastrophes in the United States reveals how much this country has changed.
And how unfortunate these changes have been for the health of the nation.
On Friday, the nation remembered almost 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States.
We saw commemorations in New York City at ground zero, where 2,753 people died when the twin towers fell. At the Pentagon, where 184 people died, closed services took place. Both the president and his opponent stopped in Pennsylvania, where the brave passengers of United Flight 93 stopped a plane from its intended target of the U.S. Capitol. Joe Biden elbow-bumped Vice President Mike Pence, both masked, in New York City. A small moment, but welcome in these strident times.
The terrorist attacks brought the nation together. On Sept. 12, the United States united in grieving and purpose — with most of the nations of the world with us.
Contrast that to the U.S. reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, with a president who downplayed the seriousness of the virus in public. Yet in private, he admitted the coronavirus would be lethal, those words recorded by reporter Bob Woodward and described in his new book, Rage.
"I wanted to always play it down,” President Donald Trump told Woodward. “I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic.”
What did it mean to downplay a virus that Trump knew was more serious than seasonal flu? A lack of a coordinated national response, a country divided over sensible public health responses and more than 6.4 million cases of COVID, with more than 190,000 deaths.
The U.S. Senate won’t even consider a second comprehensive legislative package to help those affected by the pandemic — the message all along from the White House is that states and individuals are on their own. And that has led to even greater division as states muddle along.
We see this division in New Mexico, where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham fought tooth and nail to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, stop the spread of the virus with public health orders and mandated the wearing of face masks. The opposition political party, on the other hand, is gathering in large groups without masks, standing in close contact and releasing false information about U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on wearing masks.
Here’s what state GOP Chairman Steve Pearce said just last week about masks: “The CDC has said that we don’t have to social distance, don’t have to wear a mask anymore.”
That’s untrue.
Trump’s comments about the coronavirus back in the spring — that it was no worse than seasonal flu — also were untrue.
At the time, it seemed unclear whether Trump actually believed COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and flu had similar fatality rates. The taped remarks show Trump was lying to the American people. That’s hardly surprising; he lies frequently.
Still, lies from a president that crippled our national response to a pandemic still have the ability to shock. People have died because of the president’s words. This is a man who continued to have large, in-person rallies during the spring — even when he realized the virus is airborne — and is back campaigning in person now. He had ridiculed those who wear masks and touted snake-oil treatments to cure COVID-19. As president, one job is to comfort the nation. Trump can't even bring himself to console the residents of Oregon and California fighting devastating wildfires; he did not return calls from the governor of Oregon, a Democrat. The people of Lake Charles, La., a town shattered by Hurricane Laura, similarly do not want to be forgotten.
After 9/11, President George W. Bush united the nation. We disagreed with many of his actions — endless wars and the Patriot Act in particular — but his words of comfort brought the country to a place where we were one people.
That has not happened now.
On Sept. 12, 2001, we were one nation.
When will we be one nation again?
