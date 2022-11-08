Victory is sweet, but the joy of winning the election can fade quickly as the realities of governing dominate. And let’s be clear, governing is what matters — delivering results for the people of New Mexico for four years.
To Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, we say congratulations. This victory must be extra fulfilling, because it has been a hard slog.
That said, we believe the governor can and must adjust her approach for the next four years — tweaking a management strategy that, when ineffective, diminishes what can be her many wins. That means she must rely on fewer emergency orders, allow Cabinet secretaries do their jobs and foster greater cooperation with the Legislature.
No one has all the answers. Governing is a team endeavor, and in a second term Lujan Grisham will best serve the state and her own interests by being a teammate, not just the quarterback.
First up, the governor and Legislature need to address the hot button issue of abortion. It has dominated the campaign, and not just because Lujan Grisham made clear she wasn’t about to compromise on a woman’s right to choose.
With conservative New Mexico cities now seeking to declare themselves “sanctuary” cities for the unborn, Lujan Grisham will need to act. Individual town councils can’t make illegal what is legal in New Mexico, though the city of Hobbs attempted to do just that on Monday.
The right to seek an abortion, have access to birth control and make decisions about a pregnancy gone tragically wrong must be protected. That will be a task for the governor, the 2023 Legislature and the state’s newly elected Attorney General, Raúl Torrez.
Many more challenges face the governor this second term.
At the top is improving education in New Mexico. With investments in early childhood education, we predict that children will arrive in kindergarten better prepared than previous generations. That, in just a few years, will improve educational outcomes. But that doesn’t help the children in public school right now. We can’t simply invest in the future; we must recognize the immediate crisis in education and intervene. These are children who learned remotely during the COVID pandemic. Already behind, they need additional support. So do their teachers.
Top-down reforms, whether formulated in think tanks or by former educators turned lawmakers, can wait. Want to see the long-awaited moonshot go to fruition? Get dollars into the classroom with the immediacy of rebate checks, help parents find tutors and remedial help, offer additional training to classroom teachers.
Continue expanding the school year to offer more time for learning — and don’t be bullied by educational unions or weak-kneed school districts about their wish to turn down such changes. But let the districts find the best ways to use those additional days, instead of handing over a legislative-driven curriculum down to what teachers to hire.
Bottom line: Ensure all kids reach their potential, wherever they attend school — right now, not in the years to come.
Of course, the obstacles to educational achievement often are less about what is happening at school and more about what has happened at home. New Mexico children face a number of adverse childhood experiences — hunger, violence, family addiction, homelessness and sexual abuse. This is unacceptable.
Protecting children must be another top item on the governor’s to-do-list over the next four years. That means improving the Children, Youth and Families Department — and hiring enough social workers has to be a first step in ensuring the agency has the resources to care for children properly. Yet caring for children goes beyond those in state protection — kids need enough to eat and parents who are gainfully employed and not addicted to alcohol or drugs. More work for the governor’s second term.
The to-do list doesn’t end there. Continuing the efforts to combat climate change, reforming the state’s antiquated gross receipts tax laws, diversifying the economy away from oil and gas, shoring up infrastructure, attacking the root causes of crime while ensuring swift, sure and just punishments, tackling addiction — both drug and alcohol — all are complicated and without sound-bite solutions.
The complexity, in fact, is why the state needed someone who had shown the ability to juggle various initiatives while focusing always on improving the state. Lujan Grisham’s commitment to a better future never wavered during the campaign. This morning, savor the victory. Tomorrow, start on the to-do list for a second term.