Victory is sweet, but the joy of winning the election can fade quickly as the realities of governing dominate. And let’s be clear, governing is what matters — delivering results for the people of New Mexico for four years.

To Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, we say congratulations. This victory must be extra fulfilling, because it has been a hard slog.

That said, we believe the governor can and must adjust her approach for the next four years — tweaking a management strategy that, when ineffective, diminishes what can be her many wins. That means she must rely on fewer emergency orders, allow Cabinet secretaries do their jobs and foster greater cooperation with the Legislature.

