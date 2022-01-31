President Joe Biden is considering his appointment to the Supreme Court — one of the more important decisions a president makes.
Serendipitously, his deliberations on who should be nominated to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer are taking place during Black History Month, underscoring the historic nature of the nomination. That’s because Biden promised during the 2020 campaign he would appoint a Black woman — someone who, if confirmed, would be the first to sit on the nation’s high court.
As is so common today, considerable faux outrage is being raised because Biden plans to keep the promise he made during a presidential debate in South Carolina. Don’t be fooled. There’s nothing in this appointment that is outrageous.
The president recognizes that, for too many decades, only white men were considered “qualified” to serve as Supreme Court justices. In the beginning, only white, Protestant men were chosen.
The first Catholic to serve was Roger Taney in 1836, appointed chief justice by President Andrew Jackson. In 1916, Louis Brandeis, who was Jewish, was elevated to the court. In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first Black man on the court, and in 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor the first female justice. Justice Sonia Sotomayor became the first Hispanic woman appointed in 2009.
Like Biden, President Ronald Reagan promised on the campaign trail he would appoint a woman to the court. There was no conservative outrage in 1980, no critics accusing Reagan of pandering or playing identity politics. His pick of O’Connor was praised widely, as it should have been. Biden deserves the same consideration today as he makes his selection.
For too long, this country’s powerful refused to consider all qualified individuals for service at the highest levels. Being female, Black, gay, Hispanic, Asian, Native, a different religion — all have been reasons to ignore candidates with experience, intellect and character.
Too often, individuals who were not white men could not even be accepted to the institutions that would offer opportunity to reach the highest levels. Thus, the ever-present excuse that “qualified” candidates did not exist.
No more. Perhaps the best thing about this selection process to date is just how many impressive Black women exist who could serve with distinction on the court.
Three women have been considered front-runners in the days since Breyer announced he would leave the court: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals; California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, a former deputy solicitor general; and Judge J. Michelle Childs of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.
Childs has another added appeal — she would be the only justice, if nominated and confirmed, who did not attend a private law school. She graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Biden — as is only right — is considering a number of other potential nominees. This looks to be a rigorous selection process, as is only proper for what is a lifetime appointment.
Unlike other recent Supreme Court nomination battles, whoever replaces Breyer — considered a member of the liberal wing of the court — will not alter its balance. There is a 6-3 conservative majority. That’s not changing.
For that reason, the coming confirmation fight could be less toxic than several in recent memory. Gone are the days of justices winning nearly unanimous approval in the Senate. If all Democrats stick together, and with Vice President Kamala Harris on hand to break a 50-50 tie, Republican senators are not needed to confirm a Biden nominee.
Little in Washington, D.C., takes place today with comity and agreement. The nomination of a Supreme Court justice is just one more place for the parties to clash. Yet on this point let’s be clear: Biden’s pick will be groundbreaking. And she will be qualified. This is a moment to celebrate.
