Finding out over the weekend that Santa Fe Indian Market is on hold for 2020 underscored once again the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 1,000-plus Native artists and their families, the news — as wise as the decision is — could not be worse. For many, the market provides the bulk of a year’s income. It is where careers are launched and reputations made. It is an economic engine for individuals and the city of Santa Fe, bringing tens of thousands of visitors each summer.
Without Indian Market, our city will suffer economically and emotionally. Starting now, smart people in economic development at the state of New Mexico, as well as the city and county of Santa Fe, should look for strategies to help local artists and businesses not just survive but thrive in our changing world.
This loss cannot be measured merely in dollars and cents, either. Not having Indian Market means the loss of the opportunity to share in the gifts of traditional culture, where artists pass along their unique skills and wisdom and where we all leave better for the exchange. Without Indian Market, Santa Fe is poorer.
That’s why it is so important to help the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts — the market’s sponsors — help the artists who are crucial to the market’s success. In each crisis there is opportunity, and the lack of a physical market means SWAIA officials and others must find ways to help tribes and artists sell art all year round. This catastrophe could lead to more sustainable, year-round streams of income — or at least that’s the best outcome.
Market organizers already are talking about establishing a “virtual” market, an online opportunity for people to purchase art. We need the most creative people possible working on this, because a website offering art cannot begin to make up for the loss of the incredible cultural exchange that is Indian Market.
However, it can be more than a webpage of sellers. A virtual market could offer artist interviews, using videos to show techniques or featuring interviews with experts. It could feature dances, songs and other cultural presentations — a guide to horno bread or a beading demonstration? — that would bring market participants and interested patrons closer. Technology can offer opportunities to sell and shared experiences until that moment we can all be together again.
And Indian Market, obviously, is not the only summer gathering affected. Native Treasures, which opens the summer, is canceled for 2020. Artists learned Monday that Traditional Spanish Market also has been canceled. Contemporary Hispanic Market, which takes place the same weekend as Traditional Spanish Market, is still considering its decision, as is the International Folk Art Market. We are the Seeds, another Native art and culture market, takes place around the same time as Indian Market; what will its sponsors do in light of the pandemic?
There are also the glorious summer music series — the Santa Fe Opera, Santa Fe Chamber Music, Santa Fe Bandstand and others — it remains unclear what will happen to them. We simply don’t know how long the orders to stay at home will last — and what gatherings will be canceled along the way.
The reality of a summer without an Indian Market, however, demonstrates how unprecedented the times are. We can mourn its loss. Then, let’s find ways to minimize the damage as we navigate this new reality — together.
