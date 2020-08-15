More than ever, it will take a village to help the children of Santa Fe navigate education successfully this school year.
Parents, teachers, staff and administrators will need the their neighbors as the 2020-21 school year begins this week. Schools are closed, but children will be learning.
Children will be studying with teachers and classmates remotely rather than gathering in the schoolyard each morning to march into a classroom for a day of learning. There will be no recess on the playground or after-school activities, no extracurricular sports and no noisy lunches in the communal cafeteria.
The spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 remains too widespread to open schools safely — for now, anyway. Thankfully, that could be changing as New Mexicans don their masks and maintain social-distancing requirements.
The state reported a steep drop in its seven-day rolling average of virus cases since hitting a peak last month — significantly, the virus transmission rate is now at 0.73, below the state’s goal of 1.05 and indicating the virus is in decline.
It’s possible that at least some school districts in New Mexico might open on a hybrid schedule — half of learning at school and half at home — after Labor Day. For now, though, learning will be via computer, which Santa Fe has for every student because voters generously have approved past successful technology bond elections. Just because the computers are there, however, doesn’t make the transition from learning in person to over a computer simple. For teachers and students, it’s a difficult learning curve.
In Santa Fe, district officials have spent the summer recalibrating remote learning to make it more rigorous and effective. When the district’s 13,000 students were told not to return to school after spring break earlier this year, the district plugged in immediately, but the transition was on the fly.
Not all students signed on; some lacked internet access, a deficiency the city and district have worked to correct by placing Wi-Fi hotspots around town. Other students simply seemed to vanish.
As the district’s chief information and strategy officer, Tom Ryan, told The New Mexican, “What we did in the spring was stand something up to keep the light on. We did not have the luxury of a well-thought-out plan.”
Come fall, Superintendent Veronica García is promising that teachers will be better able to engage with students remotely, with new strategies and approaches to online education. Learning days will be more structured and expectations high.
But it is not going to be easy, and that’s where the village comes in.
The district is recruiting volunteers to assist teachers and students, particularly those who can speak Spanish fluently. Anyone who can help — whether tutoring online, calling parents to relay information, helping teachers — should contact Sabra Romero at saromero@sfps.k12.nm.us.
Not all students have a parent who will be at home during virtual learning days, even one who is working from the house. Especially for children of essential workers, who will be away from the house, tutoring and mentoring could make the difference in a successful year. Teachers and staff members will need help in reaching out to families, and that’s another area where volunteers can assist.
The school year opens each fall with promise and opportunity — and this year, there also is a large dose of uncertainty topped with a dash of fear. These are difficult times. But by coming together, the village of Santa Fe can help its children realize their dreams. That is something we owe all children.
