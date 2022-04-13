The state of New Mexico is burning.
Northern New Mexico is battling the Hermits Peak Fire, started because flames jumped the lines of a U.S. Forest Service prescribed burn. Valencia County is fighting the Big Hole Fire in its bosque, while down south the Nogal Canyon Fire in Lincoln County is ablaze.
Then there’s the McBride Fire near Ruidoso, which already has destroyed dozens of structures and spread over 4,000-plus acres with little containment in sight. Hundreds of our neighbors across the state have been evacuated. They don’t know if they will have homes to return to — whenever they can return.
And we are only at the beginning of what traditionally has been the wildfire season in the West.
Increasing the danger of catastrophic fire is extremely dry weather — humidity in many parts of the state is in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.
These dry conditions, of course, are nothing new. The state remains in an extended dry period, with around 99 percent of New Mexico in conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought as of April 5. That’s according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which monitors conditions around the country.
Given that the state is bone dry, many are asking what led Forest Service managers to give the go-ahead last week for the Las Dispensas prescribed fire in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest.
This is the conflagration that turned into the Hermits Peak wildfire, which currently threatens homes, livestock, forest and, potentially, the watershed for the city of Las Vegas. More than 350 firefighters are working day and night to contain the blaze.
May they be both safe and successful in beating it back. As of midday Wednesday, only about 10 percent of the fire was contained. This promises to be a long, hard fight.
Yet it didn’t have to happen. The release announcing the burn in March said: “The decision to proceed will depend on multiple factors, including resource availability, fuel moisture levels, air quality, ventilation, and forecasted weather and wind.” Forest officials say the forecast allowed the burn to proceed, and it is a decision that will need close inspection. A similar prescribed burn that was to take place this week in the Santa Fe watershed now is on hold — a wise call.
It’s all too easy to second-guess decisions that turn out to be catastrophically wrong, but it’s also important for Forest Service officials to explain better what they were thinking. Gusty winds on a New Mexico spring afternoon are hardly surprising. If winds can’t be predicted, then the risk can’t be calculated.
Such investigations will happen after the blaze is extinguished, although we trust top forest officials and others already are examining the decision to start the fire.
This key consideration needs to be included: Though we fully understand mistakes can be made, any error on prescribed burns erodes public confidence. And prescribed burns are critical if there’s any hope of containing megafires that can destroy entire communities. With that as prologue, it’s in the Forest Service’s best interests to be unsparing in its self-examination, because it needs public support to make these burns happen.
State officials must weigh in, too. The forests are under federal jurisdiction, but it is New Mexicans who bear the weight of catastrophic losses. The state is dry and growing drier. Fires already are blazing. All have to work together to prevent more fires; lightning strikes are out of human control, but other fires can be prevented.
Santa Fe County, thankfully, instituted a temporary ban on outdoor burning and will no longer be issuing permits. Other cities and counties might need to join in banning outdoor fires or restricting machinery that causes sparks. Individuals, of course, can stop throwing cigarette butts out the window. Preventing human-caused fires is essential — and that includes ones set on purpose.
