A common touchstone for Christians is the image of Jesus as the shepherd, with the faithful as his flock.
For Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, Archbishop John C. Wester is the shepherd. And like any worthwhile shepherd, Wester is safeguarding those under his care — even in the face of some parishioners’ opposition — by discontinuing in-person Mass as COVID-19 surges in New Mexico.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham required churches to close the first time, Catholic leaders have set the example. Rather than complaining or filing a lawsuit, the churches locked their doors.
It was not easy, as the first shutdown occurred during the holy season of Lent. Catholics missed in-person services for the Holy Triduum leading to Easter, the holiest days of the Christian calendar.
When New Mexico opened up in the summer, it was not a return to worship as usual. Churches were asked to keep numbers down, make sure people sat distanced and wore masks, and limit singing by the congregation. Catholics, unlike some other denominations, complied. Even Holy Communion was distributed differently, delivered with strict protocols to stop the spread of germs.
At the same time, parishes all across the archdiocese stepped up their outreach using the internet, broadcasting Mass on Facebook or YouTube for people who could not attend in-person services. These practices have proved a lifeline and, we trust, will continue in the months ahead.
Now, Wester has reinstated the ban on in-person Sunday Mass. This was not ordered by the governor; it was the archbishop’s decision. The move has proved upsetting to many of the faithful, who say weekly and sometimes daily Mass attendance is essential to their spiritual well-being. Some are pushing back publicly and calling for the archbishop to change his mind. He is not budging but did issue a news release earlier this week to explain his reasoning.
Wester wrote the spread of the coronavirus right now is too dangerous to allow large gatherings, adding “COVID-19 cases and deaths have risen at a rapid rate and have reached alarming numbers. These will likely increase without active countermeasures.”
When people pushed back over the cancellation of Mass, Wester said he met with his COVID-19 Response Team to seek advice; that group concurred with the decision to stay closed.
Still, the archbishop wanted all to know this decision is only temporary.
For Catholics looking forward to Advent and the Christmas season, such reassurance is important. By following public health guidelines — masks, distancing, hand- washing and avoiding large groups — there is an opportunity to make it through the winter without the pandemic blowing up even further. Just watching the 1,920 cases reported Thursday in El Paso, where community spread is unchecked, should make all of us more cautious. New Mexico on Thursday recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths — its highest single-day total. We have to do better.
The decision by Wester to halt Masses is a gesture of love for Catholics and the wider community. It’s a shame more people do not understand that stopping the spread of the virus requires collective action. The archbishop’s wisdom is worth sharing: “It is not about ‘me,’ but about the community and how we can together defeat this virus. It is not about religious liberty or politics but about science and a prudent response to a dangerous virus.” His move also underscores the consistency of the Catholic emphasis on valuing human life — the “seamless garment” philosophy that starts in the womb and continues through natural death, with opposition to capital punishment and support for living human beings.
Through sacrifice, we can save each other. Archbishop Wester is showing how it’s done.
