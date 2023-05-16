The Santa Fe International Literary Festival returns for a second year this weekend, with a program both intensely local and encompassing the globe.
It’s a potent combination to demonstrate the power of story in our lives.
We read, we listen to stories, and then we reflect — the written word, the issues illuminated in our books and tales, can change lives. This festival celebrates the power of those words. Such a celebration is necessary, and refreshing, in this new era of book banning and censorship in the United States and other parts of the globe. In our Santa Fe, we read, debate and absorb the lessons of the written word, no matter how difficult.
It’s a tradition with deep roots in this place. Santa Fe has long been a place of story, starting with the tales passed down from generation to generation. It’s fitting poet and Pulitzer Prize-winning Kiowa author N. Scott Momaday will serve as the festival’s honorary chair.
Another part of the local focus will come through a tribute to the late Rudolfo Anaya, New Mexico’s beloved author and the godfather of Chicano literature. Honoring the man behind Bless me, Ultima and other tales will be authors Luis Alberto Urrea and Denise Chávez. But that’s not all — the festival will celebrate New Mexico’s rich literary history both past and present. There are even hints of the future, with the free community stage spotlighting emerging poets and storytellers.
This belief in the power of story is something people across the world have in common. That’s aptly shown in the 2023 festival with the international flavor brought by authors attending the conference; it’s such a global event that in its second year, the festival added “international” to its name to reflect the many influences that will be present.
Irish writer Colum McCann kicks off the festival Friday night. He wrote the National Book Award-winning Let the Great World Spin and said in a pre-festival interview he comes to Santa Fe every chance he gets: “Santa Fe speaks to me.”
Other authors featured over the weekend are Pulitizer Prize-winner Jennifer Egan, legendary author John Irving, Santa Fe’s Michael McGarrity and journalist Beth Macy. Colombian author Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Moroccan American author Laila Lamai and Zambian American writer Namwali Serpell also will be attending. The panels and discussions take place over two days in the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. There will be opportunities to have books signed and meet some of the authors in the lobby of the convention center. The festival features some 30 events, from keynote talks on the big convention center stage to more intimate conversations, walking tours with authors and community stage events during lunch. (Ticket information and schedule are available at sfinternationallitfest.org/).
Perhaps most exciting — for the future of writing and reading — will be the continued evolution of the Young Writers and Readers Program, where local young people will meet the authors in person, including Egan, Rojas Contreras and Lalami. McCann will do a workshop with Santa Fe Community College creative writing students, and the Santa Fe Public Library is planning story hours to celebrate Anaya’s work in Spanish and English. The Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry is collaborating with the festival and local high school students. Lives will be changed as a result.
Only in its second year, Santa Fe’s literary festival is expanding its reach while, at the same time, deepening its roots. In a world where ignorance is increasingly celebrated, a festival that honors the power of reading can be revolutionary. As Egan said in a pre-festival interview: “At this point, reading deeply is an act of resistance.” Here’s to reading. Here’s to resistance. Here’s to the success of the second year of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival, coming this weekend to our town.