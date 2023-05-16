The Santa Fe International Literary Festival returns for a second year this weekend, with a program both intensely local and encompassing the globe.

It’s a potent combination to demonstrate the power of story in our lives.

We read, we listen to stories, and then we reflect — the written word, the issues illuminated in our books and tales, can change lives. This festival celebrates the power of those words. Such a celebration is necessary, and refreshing, in this new era of book banning and censorship in the United States and other parts of the globe. In our Santa Fe, we read, debate and absorb the lessons of the written word, no matter how difficult.

