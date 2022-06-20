New Mexico is beginning a new effort to reduce childhood obesity — aiming to improve healthy eating and increase physical activity opportunities for kids across the state.
Incidences of childhood obesity increased during the coronavirus pandemic across the country, and New Mexico was no different. That’s unfortunate because childhood obesity already is a problem here.
Kindergarten obesity increased from 15.5 percent in 2019 to 18 percent in 2021. In third grade, obesity rose from 23.2 percent in 2019 to 28.6 percent in 2021. Think of it: Nearly one-third of our children are unhealthy at an early and impressionable age.
As a result, the Department of Health announced recently efforts to curb obesity will be stepped up across various state agencies. The idea is to help children learn healthy habits that can last a lifetime. We saw during the pandemic that underlying conditions — including obesity — increased the risk of severe illness and death. Preventing and reducing obesity will save lives.
The focus will be on improving access to nutritious food and developing better exercise habits.
One key to the initiative is a program from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature — $24 million as part of the state Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative. This money, in part, will support summer and after-school nutritional programs so children don’t go hungry.
Obesity tends to accompany food insecurity and poverty. The food people can afford when they are poor often is high in fat, sugar and carbs — it isn’t nourishing, and eating too much of it results in malnourishment and excess weight.
Providing other choices is essential to stopping weight gain in kids.
Alleviating hunger isn’t a focus just in grades K-12 — there’s money in the state budget to help students in colleges and universities, too. The Higher Education Department awarded five $20,000 grants last month to schools to establish food pantries. Hunger is a barrier to education, no matter the age.
Even before children start school, there’s an opportunity to set good habits starting with the Woman, Infants, and Children program that shares information about health benefits of breastfeeding. Just six months of breastfeeding can reduce the chance of a child becoming obese up to 25 percent between ages 6 and 9. WIC counselors also can talk to children about developing and keeping healthy eating habits. Starting early means a lifetime of good health.
Families taking part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also can stretch their benefits by using them at participating farmers markets or grocery stores. Spend $10 from the SNAP-EBT card at a participating outlet and receive another $10 to buy fresh fruits and vegetables grown in New Mexico. This improves nutrition while helping local farmers.
Eating better is only one side of the initiative; also essential to good health is exercise and movement.
The Public Education Department and the Department of Health Healthy Kids Communities Program work together to help kids participate in daily physical education and increase physical activity. It also emphasizes — again — eating nutritious food and beverages.
The emphasis on activity goes beyond schools to include New Mexico State Parks, available in 25 of 33 counties so children across the state can keep moving with their families. Exercise can be more appealing when it’s accompanied by adventure. Through the Outdoor Recreation Division, grants are being spent to allow low-income children access to the outdoors.
The coordination across state departments is impressive, but we hope to see more attention to increasing the availability of healthy foods across New Mexico. That means using economic development dollars to establish grocery stores that sell produce and other nutritious foods. The new stores are needed across the state, including here in Santa Fe. Mobile grocery stores, supported by state dollars, are another way to get fresher food available widely. Money that supports local food production also will make a difference in ensuring nutritious food is available and affordable.
From 2010-14, New Mexico was making a dent in childhood obesity, reducing the number of third graders affected by 20 percent. In 2010, 22.6 percent of third graders were obese compared to 18.1 percent in 2014.
The state knows what strategies work. Now it's time to double down so that children can develop the right habits early.