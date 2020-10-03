The virus that President Donald Trump claimed at an Ohio rally affects “virtually nobody” has two more cases notched in its belt.
First lady Melania Trump and the president announced last week they have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Trump first was isolating at the White House, but late Friday afternoon, the president decided to move to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of an abundance of caution.
The president, who consistently downplayed the pandemic for months, now is another statistic. In his words, a “nobody.”
Face masks? Not for Trump and family. Keep 6 feet apart? Nope. Mass gatherings? Fine for this president. No hand shaking? Trump did so at will. Quarantine after positive exposure? After Trump discovered aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19 — and he had been in close contact with her — he continued to an in-person fundraiser in New Jersey. He put donors at risk, knowingly.
Trump’s situation underscores the nation’s need for consistent, clear and uniform public health guidelines. This is apart from the importance of ramping up contact tracing, testing and manufacturing enough personal protective equipment.
Even with nearly seven months of hard-learned lessons, the United States still is not ready for the coming uptick in COVID-19 — predicted to be worse in fall and winter, especially as the flu season gets underway. That inadequate preparation must change.
Too many months have been wasted, and more than 200,000 people are dead as a result.
The president, as the nation’s leader, had the opportunity to set an example as science taught us the best ways to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, he proved to be the largest source of misinformation when it came to COVID-19. A Cornell University study found, after analyzing 38 million articles, that Trump was the driver of the “infodemic” — false and potentially dangerous information about the pandemic.
When scientists realized that masks could stop the spread, Trump could have worn a face covering and encouraged others to do the same. As scientists told people to stay at least 6 feet apart, the president could have conducted business using social distancing. The president, despite his reelection campaign, could have stopped the mass gatherings that seem to feed his oversized ego.
Instead, Trump continued to go his own way — an American, but separated from Americans. He ridiculed mask-wearers, including his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, most recently during last week’s debate. His family, sitting in the debate audience Tuesday, declined face masks offered them — despite the agreement that audience members would wear such protective covering. Chris Wallace, the debate moderator, reported Friday the family arrived late to the debate — meaning members weren’t tested for COVID-19 as debate organizers required.
Their message: Trumps do not have to follow the rules.
But viruses don’t recognize the rich and powerful. They spread, moving from host to host — carried by droplets and spray — taking health and lives with them. Trump, who is in his 70s and overweight, is more at risk for a bad outcome because of those factors. Those are the facts.
The White House needs to be transparent about the president’s health. They also need to be forthcoming about how COVID-19 spread inside the president’s inner circle. It was hardly reassuring that Trump announced his diagnosis on Twitter and did not have the decency to contact the Biden campaign directly; they learned it from the press as well.
Sadly, because the Trump administration lies so frequently, many people do not believe the president tested positive — they think it’s a political stunt. How sad it is that people don’t believe their own president.
That’s where we are in 2020 in the United States.
A president sidelined by COVID-19. A presidential election upended. A nation wanting to know more about the health of the president, his ability to govern and how the disease was spread in his inner circle.
We hope and pray the president and first lady recover their health. We also hope the president learns something as well, something we wish he had known from the beginning of his presidency. Donald Trump is one of us, and thus, as vulnerable as the nation he leads. This is Trump’s opportunity to demonstrate he can learn — to manage a pandemic, to place people over politics and, finally, to direct the resources of the United States to work saving lives, not spreading germs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.