Over the years, we have given officials at the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County plenty of grief for failing to maintain medians, parks and other pieces of public land. Too many weeds. Unkempt grasses. Dead or dying trees. Hardly fitting for a capital city that depends on tourism income and has locals who love beautiful spaces.
However, in recent weeks, crews from the city’s parks department have reduced the mess on Cerrillos Road medians and trimmed back growth on Rodeo Road medians. We weren’t completely embarrassed for Indian Market, the biggest weekend of the year for visitors. Parks still need attention, especially when it comes to emptying trash cans and reducing waste left behind by humans who do not pick up after themselves. That’s especially true in parks where people are sleeping, even if that’s against the rules.
But governments aren’t the only offenders when it comes to keeping the city tidy. Private property owners — whether at homes or businesses — can do more. Because unfortunately, weeds aren’t just one person’s problem. They are everyone’s. A weedy yard next door to one person’s manicured front yard spreads seeds that can infest the property of all the other homeowners who keep their land neat. A business with weeds spilling out over the sidewalk means pedestrians can’t walk by easily; and, again, those weeds will spread.
We are challenged in Santa Fe, especially in the public sector, in keeping property weed-free because chemical pesticides are not being used. That is good for humans and the aquifer but means that eliminating weeds is more difficult. In Las Cruces, where the city just banned Roundup, which contains glyphosate, city councilors pronounced themselves unhappy that employees didn’t have a plan for what to do, post-herbicide. Bringing in goats to eat the weeds is one possibility. Our neighbors to the south will discover that fighting weeds without herbicides is difficult, though worthwhile.
At some point, the city is going to have to invest money in planting native plants that are both attractive and grow to block weeds. Medians will have to be better designed, so that after the first heavy waterings, the plants can thrive with less moisture. A better quality of trees, and ones that are better maintained, will be needed. Trees not only beautify, they are important in the battle to keep temperatures cool. An effort should be made to plant trees that can thrive in our dry climate.
People in city government — from the mayor on down — need to take a harsh look at our town. Beauty matters. The public library downtown needs more attractive plants — fake grass is unnecessary. The sidewalk in front of the library is hard to navigate; tree roots must be protected while a better path is constructed.
And, yes, private property owners need to step up. We found this notice from 1919, when, evidently, weeds were a big problem in Santa Fe. On the front page of The New Mexican on Aug. 22, 1919, came a warning to citizens. “It is the duty of every owner of property, occupant of property, or real estate owner or agent, to cut down and exterminate all weeds an noxious vegetable growths upon their respective properties.
“This ordinance is not being generally obeyed, and unless weeds are out and destroyed promptly, it will be necessary to employ laborers to do this work and collect the cost and charges from property owners as provided in the ordinance.”
That was a good idea then and remains one today. Weedy properties not only are unattractive, they also provoke allergies. They also can be a sign of people who need help; senior citizens, for example, often need assistance with their yards. Other property owners just need reminding.
But Santa Fe can do more than penalize people who don’t take care of their property. It’s time to honor people who landscape beautifully — whether by adopting medians or beautifying their own homes or businesses. A clean, well-maintained city makes everyone proud. Santa Fe is doing better, but we can improve. It’s not too soon to begin thinking of how better to present ourselves to the world in 2020.
From improved public spaces to neighborhoods that work together to beautify yards — worthy goals, whether in 1919 or 2019.