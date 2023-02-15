Santa Fe is a town known for its generosity — and at no time was that more apparent than during the months of the coronavirus pandemic, when residents reached deep to help their neighbors.
With people back at work, the pandemic somewhat behind us, it might seem people might need less help. Not exactly. Because programs in place to assist people during COVID-19 are expiring or have expired, it’s likely people are going to need their neighbors more than ever in the coming weeks.
That’s especially true when it comes to combating hunger.
During the pandemic, the federal government expanded food payments — the SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps — and that assistance expires this month. Come March 1, payments will be reduced, affecting the 1 in 4 New Mexicans who are enrolled.
That's more than 500,000 of our neighbors.
The Food Depot, which stepped up efforts to feed hungry people during the pandemic, is warning a “perfect storm” of food-related crises lies ahead. We would do well to listen — and prepare.
According to workers there, the food bank continues to see increased need across its nine-county service area, with numbers comparable to demand seen at the height of the pandemic. In other words, need is high now and with reductions in SNAP benefits and increases in the price of groceries, demand could soar during the spring and summer months.
Demand for food that isn't met means more people will be hungry.
Increases in the price of groceries isn’t just hitting families. The Food Depot buys much of the food it hands out — and Executive Director Sherry Hooper says the cost of food the depot buys has increased sharply. Other donations come from grocery stores, manufacturers, distributors and individuals, as well as through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program.
However, the supply is drying up. The Emergency Food Assistance Program traditionally had provided up to 30% of what The Food Depot gives out. But that pipeline decreased by 25% from 2021 to 2022. Food donations from individuals also are dropping.
Food Depot officials are asking the community to step up its assistance, so when demand spikes in March, the organization is ready.
That help can take shape a number of ways. Volunteering to help box and prepare food for donation is one way — a Thursday evening shift is being started so people who work weekdays can assist. Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, schools and religious groups are being encouraged to hold food drives. Cash donations are always welcome.
Individuals also can support legislation that will help reduce hunger — food banks across the state are backing the universal school meals initiative being debated right now in the Legislature. In discussions of gross receipts tax reform, it’s essential lawmakers refrain from seeking to tax food again.
As they seek to broaden the base, many legislators are tempted to remove the exemption on food. That should be a nonstarter.
In 2022, The Food Depot provided an average of 700,000 meals a month to people in need — children, elders, families, the sick or disabled. The depot operates through drive-thru mobile pantries, five direct service programs and 80 partner nonprofit programs across Northern New Mexico.
The need is urgent, and it’s not going away. Instead, come March 1, more of our neighbors will not know where their next meal will be found. With the help of the community, this crisis can be conquered — with the long-term goal always in mind: to end hunger in Northern New Mexico.