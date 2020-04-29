Perhaps someday soon this country’s leaders will show by example that they take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
That is not always the case, whether it’s a rogue mayor trying to open up his town, county commissioners holding meetings that violate state health standards or a vice president who decides to violate hospital rules and leave off the required protective mask.
The message in all of this is that rules are for other people.
Trouble is, for public health guidelines to work, they need to be for all of us. By taking public health advice seriously — all of us — we will reduce infection, deaths and return our lives to whatever the next version of normal will be.
That takes both individual prudence and smart leadership at the top, with leaders who set smart policy and the example.
The United States is facing an explosion of COVID-19 because too many of its leaders failed in setting sensible policies. President Donald Trump did not listen to intelligence warnings, as early as November, that the novel coronavirus spreading through China had the potential to harm the United States.
During January and February, he did not rally private industry and public health departments to begin preparations — manufacturing all the goods so necessary to fight a pandemic, from ventilators to personal protection equipment. He did not expand capacity for testing — the single most important factor for the nation to open for business again — and the nation still lags in that important benchmark.
As a result, governors have had to issue stay-at-home orders and extreme social-distancing guidelines. Those, in turn, have decimated the economy. Even so, some 60,000 people have died because of COVID-19, surpassing the total deaths in the Vietnam War.
Yet the people in charge can’t be bothered to follow guidelines to protect themselves and others.
Martin Hicks, mayor of Grants, believes he knows best about when it is safe for local businesses to reopen. He wants the golf course up and running and took to the streets Monday to open up his town, spurning any protective gear such as a mask or gloves. It’s his push against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose statewide public health orders shut down what she called “nonessential” businesses and other activities.
Despite the Grants mayor’s rebellion, those orders are working. Hospitals are not overrun with sick people and New Mexico’s death rate is less than projected. Social distancing and staying at home are making the difference. We now can begin planning the smart, strategic reopening of society as testing and tracing capacity is expanded. But a crucial aspect of any reopening will have to be people who respect keeping one another safe.
Yet in Doña Ana County, the county commission met this week and the public attended, sitting at a distance from each other. Only one commissioner wore a face covering, while another called in remotely. Commissioners called on the state to reopen business at their meeting, which, it turns out, violated the state health order. Public officeholders can meet in person, but audiences are not allowed because the state health order forbids gatherings of more than four people.
Officeholders should do better. (By the way, this is bipartisan idiocy; both Democrats and Republicans sit on the commission, and the Grants mayor is a registered Democrat.)
Finally, there’s the vice president. Mike Pence toured the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., on Tuesday, a facility that as a matter of policy requires patients, visitors and staff to wear face masks.
No matter. He’s the vice president. Like his boss, Pence apparently does not like masks. He broke the rules, saying later that he is tested regularly for the coronavirus so it was fine.
It’s not fine. The vice president and the president, as well as mayors and county commissioners, should set the example — Mayo Clinic officials should have offered Pence a remote tour since rules aren’t for him.
If we all follow guidelines, it’s just possible the country can emerge from this crisis in one piece — and sooner than expected. That’s the goal, isn’t it? To get New Mexico and the country open, not just for business, but for the business of living.
