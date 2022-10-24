This Friday and Saturday on the Plaza, contemporary Santa Fe will link to its Mexican past with a celebration of Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the traditional holiday honoring the departed.

Expect plenty of marigolds, a flower with a scent so spicy that spirits on another plane can follow it home.

This is not the traditional celebration from Mexico, which usually takes place Nov. 1 and 2, on the Catholic holidays of All Saints’ and All Souls’ days — although the practice rooted in Indigenous culture predates by centuries the arrival of the Spaniards.

