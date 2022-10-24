This Friday and Saturday on the Plaza, contemporary Santa Fe will link to its Mexican past with a celebration of Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the traditional holiday honoring the departed.
Expect plenty of marigolds, a flower with a scent so spicy that spirits on another plane can follow it home.
This is not the traditional celebration from Mexico, which usually takes place Nov. 1 and 2, on the Catholic holidays of All Saints’ and All Souls’ days — although the practice rooted in Indigenous culture predates by centuries the arrival of the Spaniards.
In Santa Fe, people will be paying homage to the tradition, with an invitation to residents to join a different sort of cultural exchange. We hope it results in hundreds of people who generally don’t visit downtown Santa Fe taking part. It is difficult to become one Santa Fe if neighbors don’t join together more frequently and learn about one another’s traditions and experiences.
What an opportunity, then. From 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, people will be able to see colorful decorations and hear traditional music, from Milagro Youth Mariachi to local favorite Carlos Medina, exploring sounds from the various regions of Mexico. On Saturday, activities begin at noon. Decorating altars with ofrendas — or offerings — will be first up on the schedule.
These altars are the tributes many Mexicans make for their ancestors, whether a recently passed loved one or a great-grandfather whose memory lingers in the current generation. They are intensely personal, with photographs, flowers and items that meant something to the individual being honored. At the Santa Fe celebration, a number of businesses are sponsoring the community altars that people will decorate with their own remembrances.
A highlight of the evening will be a Glow-in-the-Dark Candlelight Parade, starting after the sunset Saturday. Because facepainting booths will be available — complete with glow-in-the-dark paints — all who desire can participate. The evening ends with a dance party featuring global music.
Members of the Kiwanis Club are organizing the event, with Zozobra event chair Ray Sandoval once again in charge. Other community participants include Santa Fe Public Schools, Meow Wolf, Teatro Paraguas and the city of Santa Fe.
The celebration promises to bring together community members who often don’t mingle, while providing all attendees a way to remember loved ones. To ensure the celebration would be sensitive and inclusive, Sandoval reached out to the Mexican Consulate in Albuquerque and the Museum of International Folk Art, as well as bringing in cultural consultant Samantha Carrillo.
For the Mexican Consulate, spokeswoman Norma Ang told The New Mexican the event “represents an important bridge of union with the people of Santa Fe and New Mexicans in general. It is an opportunity for the Consulate to make our culture known among the people who don’t know about this tradition and, at the same time, to keep its identity alive among the Mexican community residing abroad.”
Starting Friday, Santa Fe has a new tradition — rooted in the past but celebrated in the moment.