Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has steered the state through a pandemic, a budget crisis, the establishment of a department for early childhood education and soon, her administration will begin creating the framework for legalizing cannabis for adults.
The process for legalization was complicated — and, at times, more than a bit testy.
In the recently concluded 60-day session, political machinations and pressures of the time clock conspired to trip up legalization efforts at the finish line. Time ran out, and the bill did not receive a full Senate hearing.
Lujan Grisham called the lawmakers back into session to get it done.
And so they did, essentially breaking the cannabis legislation into two bills. The package includes a component to expunge past marijuana-related offenses for people and lays out the process for legalization, with the authority placed in the state Regulation and Licensing Department.
It will be a lengthy process, taking the state well into 2022 before businesses can obtain licenses and nonmedical patients can purchase marijuana.
The long lead time will give New Mexico time to do it right, as well as provide an opportunity to introduce changes in the 2022 short legislative session should problems emerge.
As Rep. Javier Martínez, one of the bill’s co-sponsors says, “For people who say this bill has been amended 12 times, so it’s not a good bill, that is complete nonsense. That is what the legislative process is for. We are supposed to amend bills. If you get bills with no amendments, I would be worried — especially a bill of this magnitude.”
There likely will be tweaks — the legislation is 178 pages, after all — but that’s to be expected in what is essentially an effort to create a new industry in New Mexico.
For now, whatever taxes are made from selling marijuana — estimated in the tens of millions of dollars — will flow into the general fund.
We anticipate legislation will be introduced to earmark funds for specific projects, including paying for mental health and drug treatment programs. There will be public safety needs that include training drug-recognition officers to developing better roadside tests to catch impaired drivers. Make no mistake: Impairment is impairment, regardless of the drug, and those who are high and get behind the wheel should be punished.
In the meantime, there are lessons to be learned from the recent back and forth over marijuana legalization.
During the 60-day session, the introduction of various approaches became too confusing — an abundance of bills clogged the process and contributed to the inability to get legislation passed. The work of legislators and others in the days between the two sessions to create an acceptable bill demonstrated what concentrated effort can accomplish.
Bill sponsors also showed that listening to critics without taking offense is a smart strategy. Martínez’s cool under hours of questioning, whether in committee or on the floor, was impressive.
As the rules and regulations are formed, we encourage bureaucrats and others to listen to even more people — and that includes Republican lawmakers. Sen. Cliff Pirtle had his own approach to legalization, with less regulation and lower taxes. It failed, but Pirtle’s agricultural insights remain valuable.
Other experts will know more about manufacturing cannabis or selling it. This is a complicated industry. It’s important to hold inclusive, transparent conversations going forward.
Regulation and Licensing Superintendent Linda Trujillo — former Santa Fe school board member and ex-state representative — will take center stage as rules are written. During the tedious hours of testimony, she proved to be knowledgeable, patient and able to get into the details to discuss the various points of policy.
Now, Trujillo and her team have to deliver rules and regulations that will be fair, easy to understand and designed to help this new industry thrive.
The cannabis issue isn’t over. In some ways, it’s just begun.
