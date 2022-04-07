On Wednesday afternoons in Española, drivers know to take care while headed through parking lots or along the main drag. The Rio Grande Sun, the community's gritty weekly newspaper, is being sold. It's always a hot attraction.
Love it or hate it, people in the Española Valley read the Sun. Owned since the 1950s by the Trapp family, it has become a part of the lifeblood of the area — perhaps not an icon equal to lowriders or chile, but close.
The Sun will remain, but Robert B. Trapp has sold the newspaper to an investment consortium, El Rito Media LLC. Trapp inherited the paper from his parents, Robert E. and Ruth Trapp. She died in January of 2014, with the elder Robert Trapp passing away in June of the same year at the age of 87.
Over those decades, the Sun gained a well-deserved reputation for challenging the corrupt, exposing the nefarious and covering news of Río Arriba County with courage and depth. Reporters for the newspaper were fierce in support of open records and transparency in government, with the owners funding lawsuits against governments that would not follow the law. Toward that end, the Trapps have been staunch supporters of the Foundation for Open Government, a nonprofit dedicated to transparency in government. It's a legacy we hope continues.
The fame of the paper spread beyond New Mexico. Not many weekly newspapers have a documentary made about their work — but The Sun Never Sets relayed the importance of local news to a community.
A 1995 article in the Smithsonian magazine asked this rhetorical question: “Can a weekly paper in rural New Mexico raise enough hell to keep its readers hungry for more, issue after issue? Don’t ask.”
The Sun raised hell but, just as important, told the stories of the Española Valley — including exposing the depth and breadth of a deadly heroin epidemic.
But running a weekly paper is both a sprint and a marathon, with the press of deadlines and breaking news competing with the need to stay profitable. Local newspapers across the nation are adjusting to the internet, still recovering from the Great Recession and reeling from the pandemic. It’s an unforgiving business.
As Trapp said in a Sun story on the sale in his newspaper, “No one owns a weekly newspaper. It owns you. I’ve got too many things I want to do before I die, and I can’t do them and run a weekly newspaper.”
The new owners will be less burdened.
For one thing, there are many of them — it’s a consortium that has hired an editor, veteran newsman Richard Connor. Several members of the group buying the newspaper, unlike the independent Trapp family, are affiliated with the Republican Party. That’s an interesting twist, considering Río Arriba County has long been a Democratic stronghold.
One member of the purchasing group is a Democrat, albeit a conservative one. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde happens to be a candidate for the state House of Representatives to regain the seat he gave up to run unsuccessfully for Congress. Sanchez is running against current House Rep. Roger Montoya. That’s an interesting conflict — the paper will have to cover its co-owner and perhaps decide to endorse one of the candidates in the race. It's not unheard of in newspapers. Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis is a part-owner of the alternative publication, The Paper. New Mexico U.S. Sen. Bronson Cutting — a progressive Republican back in the day — also served as publisher of The New Mexican.
Owners say they will be hands-off and let the journalists do the work. That's as it should be, with the proof coming as news coverage emerges. Whatever happens, the rich past of the Rio Grande Sun offers a solid legacy for the future. Local news binds a community — the births, deaths, weddings, achievements, along with the deeds (or misdeeds) of the powerful. The people of the valley deserve the best.
