Sen. Tom Udall is focusing attention on one of the biggest problems of our time — curbing plastic pollution around the globe.
It’s a fitting cause for a senator who has championed the environment during his time in the U.S. Senate and public life. As he prepares to leave the Senate — Udall is retiring — he is not slowing down.
His proposed legislation, the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2020, is designed to go beyond individual action and put the muscle of the federal government behind finding solutions to this scourge. With House co-sponsor Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., the legislation seeks to move responsibility for solving the plastic crisis from individuals to the producers of such products.
It would reduce the use of damaging single-use products, shift the responsibility for recycling and collection of products to producers and invest in the reusable economy. Oh, and save taxpayers and local municipalities billions of dollars a year.
Most of all, this legislation links the use of plastics around the globe to the overriding issues of our time — global climate change and the human-caused destruction of nature.
As Udall said in remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies last week, “Reining in plastic production from fossil fuels must be as much a part of our strategy to halt climate change as reining in energy production from fossil fuels.”
His speech makes the case that addressing plastics pollution needs a national strategy and focus — and he is right.
Plastics pollution exacerbates the climate crisis — emissions from plastics will consume so much of the carbon budget that the world cannot meet its global target of keeping temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
It also is devastating nature, especially in the oceans, where marine life is choking on the detritus of our society. Every year, some 1 million sea birds and 100,000 sea mammals, marine turtles and fish die because of plastics. Plastics litter our streets, fill our landfills and are deposited into rivers and streams.
“At the rate we’re going, by 2050, there will be more plastic bottles, bags and cups in the ocean than fish,” Udall said.
When the oceans are suffering, humanity will suffer. That’s the future this legislation hopes to prevent.
Santa Fe has banned single-use plastic bags. A local entrepreneur has opened the Soap Refill Station on Rufina Street so that people can bring containers and load up on soap without having to toss a plastic container every time. Shampoo is being made in bars, and toothpaste can be purchased in tablets. The goal is zero waste.
But it’s an uphill fight. In 1950, the world produced 1.5 million tons of plastic. That number soared to 320 million tons by 2016, half of which was single-use — and that’s a number that Udall says could double in less 15 years.
Recycling is not going to take care of that much plastic, a material that takes 1,000 years to degrade. In fact, less than 8 percent of U.S. plastic waste is actually recycled.
“It’s an illusion,” Udall said. “Well over 90 percent of our plastic waste goes into landfills, is incinerated into the air, is shipped to developing countries or is just dumped.”
Legislation to treat this catastrophe in a comprehensive manner is the best way forward — and it’s important that Udall’s bill will place responsibility with manufacturers.
First, harmful plastic items will be phased out, including bags, utensils, foam food and drinkware. Producers will design, manage and pay for waste and recycling programs — no more outsourcing to local governments or faraway countries. That will encourage manufacturers to make sustainable products. Udall wants a national bottle deposit system, 10 cents per container returned. Those returned plastic products would then be returned and made into new items.
This legislation examines the problem of plastics, the environment and our growing climate crisis comprehensively — attempting to stop the expansion of plastics production before it is too late. Udall again: “We cannot afford to get locked into so much plastic production it threatens our planet.”
Should Congress pass this legislation and the president sign it into law, the nation could make significant progress in righting a world in crisis. Given the reality of our political situation, that is unlikely anytime soon. But it offers another reason for anyone on the fence this election season to vote in favor of candidates who respect science, value nature and will put the might of the United States behind reducing greenhouse gases before it is too late.
In his final year in the Senate, Udall is making a powerful case that humanity can go a different direction. We should listen.
