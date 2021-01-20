Let us give thanks for an orderly — not peaceful, not this time — transition of power in these United States, and particularly for one young woman whose moment in the spotlight starkly reminded us of what has been missing.
Amanda Gorman, 22, became the youngest inaugural poet in American history Wednesday when the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, was sworn in. Her transcendent moment and the power of her words shone brightly from the steps of the Capitol, broadcast to the nation and to the world.
The tradition of a poem read at a presidential inauguration is not particularly long-standing. President John F. Kennedy began the practice, with Robert Frost doing the honors in January 1961.
Because the sun’s rays were so bright, Frost had to switch gears on his plans for that day. Instead of reading a newer work, “Dedication,” he recited “The Gift Outright” from memory since he could not see the words on the page through the glare.
The return of an inaugural poet — the new president has a love of the written word — is a welcome signal that art and artists will be returning to the White House.
For this ceremony, a young woman from California was the choice. Dr. Jill Biden, the new first lady, had seen a reading by Gorman and suggested her for the occasion.
It’s no exaggeration to say Gorman stole the show, and in the best possible way. Amid a superstar roster that included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, Gorman’s impassioned reading and powerful words left their mark.
The first U.S. youth poet laureate, Gorman was asked to create a piece to foster unity and hope in these difficult times. It was a tough assignment. According to the New York Times, Gorman was struggling to finish her poem, titled “The Hill We Climb.”
She was halfway through the process when a rabid mob attempted to take over the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, apparently hoping to upend the results of the November election. Democracy itself was under attack.
Fascinated, the young poet stayed awake into the night and was inspired to complete her work. She did not look away from the bloodshed and terror of those hours. She was determined not to gloss over reality — whether from the past few weeks or past few years — while still offering hope.
The challenge, she told the Times, was “doing that in a way that is not erasing or neglecting the harsh truths I think America needs to reconcile with.”
She met the challenge magnificently, reminding us the United States is “a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”
Those were words the nation — and its leaders — needed to hear Wednesday. “Unfinished” indicates work remains to be done; the work of fulfilling the great promise of America; the work that can only be accomplished when one nation comes together.
As President Biden said in his understated but heartfelt address, “We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”
He spoke before the nation with a bipartisan group of his predecessors sitting behind him. In a literal and figurative sense, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama had Biden’s back.
The signal to the nation and the world? America has returned.
Biden did not lean on soaring oratory. Instead, he looked the nation in the eye and demanded it join him to work on the problems of today: COVID-19, economic disruption, racial justice, climate change, white supremacy and extremism.
“To overcome these challenges — to restore the soul and to secure the future of America — requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity. Unity,” Biden said.
This was no naively optimistic call to duty. The new president identified the stark, unvarnished conflict at the heart of the American promise.
“Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart,” he said.
The work Biden has identified will be difficult, perhaps even excruciating. But the new president was clear in his prediction that a united America can prevail. That is exactly what the country needed to hear after the bitterness of the past four years.
As Gorman put it: “But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated.”
Our job, it seems, has yet to be determined. As the poet said so eloquently: “There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
