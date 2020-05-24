The burden of grief lies heavy this Memorial Day, our national holiday dedicated to remembering the brave men and women who have died and who served their country.
We mourn the airmen and women, soldiers, sailors and Marines who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We do this every May, putting out flags on the streets, leaving wreaths on their graves or simply lighting a candle to someone we loved who is gone. There often is public tribute, with flags placed on the graves at cemeteries for veterans across the country, perhaps speeches or the solemn placing of wreaths. Not this year.
Santa Fe National Cemetery, where so many veterans are buried, is open for the living to visit the departed. But don’t expect public ceremonies. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, any gesture that brings too many people together is not taking place. That’s true in Santa Fe and all across the country. The National Cemetery Association, which cares for these cemeteries for veterans, will have a small observance and post photographs on its social media accounts. This has become a Memorial Day for paying tribute privately, another loss to add to so many during this time of pandemic.
In 2020, we are not simply grieving or remembering service members who died. We cannot hold a Memorial Day this year without feeling sadness for some 100,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.
Heaviness lingers in the air, bringing the realization the virus that has changed our lives won’t be dissipating any time soon. We mourn lives lost, school years cut short and jobs that have vanished.
The accepted milestones of life — graduations, end-of-school celebrations and school opening again in the fall, no longer are guaranteed. People who lost their relatives, whether to COVID or other diseases or accidents, are unable to say goodbye or come together to mourn. Many are simply postponing funerals until gatherings are permitted.
What was certain is no more and won’t be for many months to come.
That certainty, here on Memorial Day, once included driving by the Santa Fe National Cemetery to see dozens upon dozens of small American flags fluttering atop graves. Volunteers help place these on such holidays as Memorial Day; with the ban on large gatherings, officials rightly decided it is unsafe to have so many people in the cemetery placing flags.
Instead, families and others can bring a flag when they stop by to pay a visit at the cemetery. They are asked to remain separated from others, with social distancing now as certain as hugs or handshakes once were. Wear face masks as a sign of respect for the living even as you pay tribute to your dead.
This is a Memorial Day of particular sadness, but as always, those who gave their lives for our nation deserve respect and remembrance. We honor them once more, even in these troubled times.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.