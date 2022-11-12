In a midterm election full of surprises, what is not surprising is that Americans still don’t know all the winners and losers.
Democrats did much better than expected — a combination of less-than-stellar GOP candidates in some cases, still-powerful fury over the loss of abortion rights and solid choices by voters who appear to value democracy over demagoguery.
Yet we remain unsure which party will control Congress — votes are still being counted, a long, drawn-out process in some states that only matters when results are close. California always takes weeks to count — we just know about it when control of the House of Representatives depends on congressional seats there. Same with Arizona or Nevada, with tight races for U.S. Senate and governor.
The most likely outcome remains a GOP House takeover by a slim margin and Democrats retaining control of the Senate. It’s the best midterm performance by a Democratic president in 24 years. There was no red wave. Whether a red trickle emerged, however, we still won’t know until all the votes are counted. The delay is maddening.
But delays do not occur because of fraud or even incompetence. No, our system allows each state to run its own elections, which means the ways votes are counted vary. However, should the citizens of Arizona or Nevada get tired of waiting for election results, they could do worse than look to Florida — which, after the debacle of the 2000 presidential election, found a way to count early, day-of and mail-in ballots in an efficient and secure manner.
New Mexico similarly does an excellent job of producing timely results — something that wasn’t always the case. This, despite offering early voting, vote by mail and day-of. To rebuild trust in elections, states where vote counting takes forever should look at ways to improve their systems. We’re all in this together, after all.
Meanwhile, we wait, pondering the lessons of this surprising midterm election.
The early takeaway is that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won big, and former President Donald Trump lost without being on the ballot. DeSantis was reelected by a wide margin and now appears closer to the Republican presidential nomination he so obviously desires. Trump-endorsed candidates lost races that Republicans were expected to win, with a few exceptions such as GOP Sen.-elect J.D. Vance of Ohio. The Wall Street Journal went so far as to call Trump “the biggest loser.” Of course, Trump being Trump, expect him to blow up the Grand Old Party on the way out. It’s what he does.
The national spotlight is shining brightly on DeSantis, with many ignoring Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. She won reelection despite opposition to her pandemic mandates and stiff opposition from Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon. Along with her victory, Whitmer flipped the House and Senate. Democrats won all statewide offices in Michigan, foiling an election denier’s hopes of serving as secretary of state.
Democrats also won both houses of the Minnesota Legislature and staved off a supermajority of Republicans in the Wisconsin and North Carolina legislatures. The elections close to the people matter, something Democrats have failed to heed in past years.
Other lessons: Don’t write off young people. The notoriously slow-to-vote group turned out in 2022, with their second-best showing in the last 30 years. Around 27 percent of voters under 30 voted, according to early data estimates. In previous midterm elections, the percentage was closer to 20 percent. These voters overwhelmingly chose Democrats. Already, some in the GOP are talking about raising the voting age. That’s a nonstarter, but it shows how some Republicans remain focused on choosing the voters who can participate, rather than letting voters choose the candidates.
Another big lesson: Don’t write off women and their anger about losing bodily autonomy with the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court. In six elections since that decision, abortion rights have won, including in red states such as Kentucky. As abortion restrictions take hold across the country, the harm to women will become more obvious, making this an even bigger issue in 2024.
Finally, a bright note from New Mexico. For the first time in 2022, New Mexico offered same-day voter registration, meaning an individual could register and vote all on the same day. More than 20,000 New Mexicans used it to participate, half on Election Day. That was a model of democracy in action, stronger when many participate and show up to be counted.