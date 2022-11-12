In a midterm election full of surprises, what is not surprising is that Americans still don’t know all the winners and losers.

Democrats did much better than expected — a combination of less-than-stellar GOP candidates in some cases, still-powerful fury over the loss of abortion rights and solid choices by voters who appear to value democracy over demagoguery.

Yet we remain unsure which party will control Congress — votes are still being counted, a long, drawn-out process in some states that only matters when results are close. California always takes weeks to count — we just know about it when control of the House of Representatives depends on congressional seats there. Same with Arizona or Nevada, with tight races for U.S. Senate and governor.

