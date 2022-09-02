The coronavirus pandemic’s acute phase has eased, but its lingering effects are with us still.
Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showing American life expectancy continues to decline. An American born in 2021 now is projected to have a life span of 76.1 years, the lowest since 1996. That’s a drop of three years from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
The decline in life expectancy hit Native communities especially hard, a figure that resonates in New Mexico, a state with around 10.9 percent Native population. Native Americans and Alaska Natives — the groups COVID-19 hit the hardest — have seen their life expectancy drop by almost seven years since 2019. It’s now at 65.2. That’s the equivalent of life expectancy for all Americans in 1944, according to CDC researchers.
The declines in life expectancy have affected all ethnic groups, however. For white Americans, life expectancy is at 76 years; Black Americans at 70.8 years; and Hispanic Americans, 77.7 years, down from 81.9 years — once the highest in the nation. Asian Americans now have the highest life expectancy of all groups, 83.5 years.
The question before the nation’s doctors, public health experts, nurses, elected officials and others is what to do so Americans can live longer, healthier lives. A decline in life expectancy means the nation is headed in the wrong direction. Other developed nations were affected by COVID-19 but are beginning to rebound. That’s not happening in the United States, which had been falling behind even before the pandemic. Its gains began stagnating around 2010, even as other countries continued to extend life expectancy.
The United States had been unable to improve its rate of heart disease and the numbers of injuries, suicides, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis also contributed to the life expectancy decline. From this year to last, COVID-19 accounted for about half of the decline while a category encompassing accidents and unintentional injuries contributed another 16 percent — and this number includes overdoses.
For Native people, particularly, health outcomes have lagged behind for years. Native people have the highest rate of diabetes among all groups. There are obstacles to accessing health care providers, with high costs a particular challenge. At least 1 in 4 Native people in the country lives at or below the poverty line, according to the Department of Health and Human Services — and poverty is linked to poor health outcomes.
Exacerbating the situation is a lack of fresh, healthy food in many Native communities because there aren’t enough well-stocked grocery stores. Many tribal communities lack infrastructure that makes it easier to exercise, whether walking or cycling. Substance abuse — whether illegal drug use or alcohol — can cut years off life expectancy. Native communities can have higher rates of suicide and violence, all contributing to shorter life spans.
The combination of factors was bad enough; now, Native communities are recovering from COVID-19, a disease that affected their communities particularly hard. Alaska Natives and Native people were three times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than twice as likely to die from the disease. Just as public health officials focused on vaccinations and distancing strategies to mitigate the pandemic, the attention now must be on improving health outcomes.
As the recovery continues, communities must emphasize healthy eating, exercise and lifestyle choices that lead to better health. These can’t just be decisions made by individuals. Governments — local, tribal, state and federal — must ensure it’s easier to be healthy.
That means enough health care providers, food that is both affordable and good for you, and safe places to walk or ride bikes. It could mean — gasp! — taxing unhealthy foods to reduce consumption and better nutrition education for both children and adults.
Increasing life expectancy — and restoring what was lost — must be a focus in the months ahead. This is no time to retreat.