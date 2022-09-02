The coronavirus pandemic’s acute phase has eased, but its lingering effects are with us still.

Consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showing American life expectancy continues to decline. An American born in 2021 now is projected to have a life span of 76.1 years, the lowest since 1996. That’s a drop of three years from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The decline in life expectancy hit Native communities especially hard, a figure that resonates in New Mexico, a state with around 10.9 percent Native population. Native Americans and Alaska Natives — the groups COVID-19 hit the hardest — have seen their life expectancy drop by almost seven years since 2019. It’s now at 65.2. That’s the equivalent of life expectancy for all Americans in 1944, according to CDC researchers.

